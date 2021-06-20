It’s Father’s Day, and what could be more appropriate than chuckling a little at the kind of situation that saw dads felled on America’s Funniest Home Videos for decades.

Yesterday’s Stanford-NC State College World Series showdown included one of the more fun broadcast innovations the college game offers: ump cam. Unfortunately for the home plate ump, that included this moment, when a bounced pitch evaded the catcher and ended up in the worst possible place.

Umpire Cam + Nut Shot + Audio. ??? pic.twitter.com/1uMsXDIrTC — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 19, 2021

If 2020 was a sound, huh?

The weird thing about clips like that is that every man watching it probably makes the exact same sound instinctively. Fortunately the umpire was able to continue:

He was ok. — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 19, 2021

Always wear a cup out there, everyone. Can never be too careful.