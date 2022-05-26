If you’ve noticed a plethora of college football gametime announcements today and you’re wondering (not without justification) what is happening, well, it’s the magical day where networks/conferences/etc. release the schedules as they’re currently known.

ESPN went all-in on various releases today, for example.

? @ESPNCFB: an unparalleled portfolio of marquee rivalries, conference championship contests & expansive postseason action • 100+ games in first 3 weeks

• @ESPNPlus continues extensive coverage

• @BowlSeason returns with 40 games, @CFBPlayoff More: https://t.co/iiElCSYOpb pic.twitter.com/bA9L09hGSL — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 26, 2022

They also did the same for their various league-affiliated networks, ranging from the important:

? @SECNetwork's 9th season kicks off in Knoxville • A trio of Saturday tripleheaders in the first 3 weeks

• Georgia & Alabama highlighted in early season SECN action

• All @SEC teams featured on @ESPNPlus in 2022, simulcast on SECN+ More: https://t.co/vrhfuMkNCE pic.twitter.com/18hk6auJpW — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 26, 2022

To the sort of important:

The countdown is on! ? Saturday, Aug. 27, @ACCFootball on @accnetwork kicks off • Week 0 doubleheader

• Week 1 – 3 straight days of games begins Thursday, Sept. 1

• Conference matchups slated for Weeks 1 & 2 More: https://t.co/hDNifbTh1o pic.twitter.com/gTPSdHpe6U — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 26, 2022

To the lol:

Early season @TexasFootball on @LonghornNetwork announced ? Sept. 3 | Louisiana-Monroe at Texas | 7p CT

? Sept. 17 | UTSA at Texas | 7p CT More: https://t.co/CREUqMUUGM pic.twitter.com/VcQgYUt4cr — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 26, 2022

Big Ten Network also dropped schedule info:

We've got dates ?

We've got times ⏰

We've got TV info ?#B1GFootball is coming! ? https://t.co/trzuE1ENoj pic.twitter.com/JRIHEN6ViP — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) May 26, 2022

We also got the ESPN Events calendar, with bowl info and a few early season matchups:

? @ESPNEvents has announced its 20-game schedule for the 2022 college football season Including:

? 3 early season kickoff events

? 17 postseason #BowlSeason games Season begins Saturday, Aug. 27 with @FCSKickoff & the @MEAC_SWAC Challenge Schedule: https://t.co/D5VuB3rJte pic.twitter.com/vz6xNg7Mqo — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 26, 2022

And then, finally, if you’re in the mood at the end of May to start planning out your winter background sports content habits:

College football, like the NFL, is turning into a year-round sport. From headline-grabbing days like Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher’s back-and-forth to networks rolling out massive lists of game start times months in advance, there’s no real downtime anymore.

This is clearly by design (well, maybe not Saban and Jimbo); remaining the main topic for sports talk and grabbing social engagements during a time of year when they would otherwise be ceding space to leagues like the NBA and NHL is a net gain for everyone with a financial interest in college football’s sustained success.

It’s almost like it’s a professional sport in every single way except the one where players are fairly compensated for the revenue they’re generating.