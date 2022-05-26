If you’ve noticed a plethora of college football gametime announcements today and you’re wondering (not without justification) what is happening, well, it’s the magical day where networks/conferences/etc. release the schedules as they’re currently known.
ESPN went all-in on various releases today, for example.
? @ESPNCFB: an unparalleled portfolio of marquee rivalries, conference championship contests & expansive postseason action
• 100+ games in first 3 weeks
• @ESPNPlus continues extensive coverage
• @BowlSeason returns with 40 games, @CFBPlayoff
More: https://t.co/iiElCSYOpb pic.twitter.com/bA9L09hGSL
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 26, 2022
They also did the same for their various league-affiliated networks, ranging from the important:
? @SECNetwork's 9th season kicks off in Knoxville
• A trio of Saturday tripleheaders in the first 3 weeks
• Georgia & Alabama highlighted in early season SECN action
• All @SEC teams featured on @ESPNPlus in 2022, simulcast on SECN+
More: https://t.co/vrhfuMkNCE pic.twitter.com/18hk6auJpW
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 26, 2022
To the sort of important:
The countdown is on! ?
Saturday, Aug. 27, @ACCFootball on @accnetwork kicks off
• Week 0 doubleheader
• Week 1 – 3 straight days of games begins Thursday, Sept. 1
• Conference matchups slated for Weeks 1 & 2
More: https://t.co/hDNifbTh1o pic.twitter.com/gTPSdHpe6U
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 26, 2022
To the lol:
Early season @TexasFootball on @LonghornNetwork announced
? Sept. 3 | Louisiana-Monroe at Texas | 7p CT
? Sept. 17 | UTSA at Texas | 7p CT
More: https://t.co/CREUqMUUGM pic.twitter.com/VcQgYUt4cr
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 26, 2022
Big Ten Network also dropped schedule info:
We've got dates ?
We've got times ⏰
We've got TV info ?#B1GFootball is coming! ? https://t.co/trzuE1ENoj pic.twitter.com/JRIHEN6ViP
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) May 26, 2022
We also got the ESPN Events calendar, with bowl info and a few early season matchups:
? @ESPNEvents has announced its 20-game schedule for the 2022 college football season
Including:
? 3 early season kickoff events
? 17 postseason #BowlSeason games
Season begins Saturday, Aug. 27 with @FCSKickoff & the @MEAC_SWAC Challenge
Schedule: https://t.co/D5VuB3rJte pic.twitter.com/vz6xNg7Mqo
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 26, 2022
And then, finally, if you’re in the mood at the end of May to start planning out your winter background sports content habits:
It’s time to start the countdown! The official 2022-23 #BowlSeason schedule is here! (?: https://t.co/EVWUkpZimy) ?? pic.twitter.com/9I3xYWMUk8
— Bowl Season (@BowlSeason) May 26, 2022
College football, like the NFL, is turning into a year-round sport. From headline-grabbing days like Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher’s back-and-forth to networks rolling out massive lists of game start times months in advance, there’s no real downtime anymore.
This is clearly by design (well, maybe not Saban and Jimbo); remaining the main topic for sports talk and grabbing social engagements during a time of year when they would otherwise be ceding space to leagues like the NBA and NHL is a net gain for everyone with a financial interest in college football’s sustained success.
It’s almost like it’s a professional sport in every single way except the one where players are fairly compensated for the revenue they’re generating.