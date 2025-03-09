A pair of fans captured on the ESPN+ broadcast of a Coastal Carolina-ECU college baseball matchup Photo Credit: ESPN+
ESPNNCAABy Reice Shipley on

Saturday’s college baseball matchup between the No. 24 ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Eastern Carolina Pirates was largely one-sided in favor of the Chanticleers. And this led to one Coastal fan deciding to prioritize her phone more than what has happening on the field, which was captured in perhaps the most hilarious way possible on the ESPN+ broadcast.

In the top of the third inning, Coastal held a 5-0 lead that they would never relinquish. As the broadcast began to show crowd shots in between pitches, two women were shown on their phones taking selfies, which ECU broadcasters Patrick Johnson and Mike Mullis pointed out on the broadcast.

“Selfie time for some Chanticleer fans,” said Johnson.

Then, one of the fans turned their attention from taking selfies focused on the face and pointed the camera…. Well, at her butt, which invoked a pretty hilarious reaction from Johnson and Mullis on the call.

“Okay, obviously her glasses are not reading glasses because she had them down there,” added Johnson.

“Interesting photo she took there,” added Mullis.

It was a brief break from the action on the field, but certainly a memorable one, as numerous viewers took to social media to share their reaction to both the “butt selfie” and the commentary that followed it.

For some, it appears that this moment was likely more interesting than the remainder of the game was, as Coastal Carolina would cruise to a 9-1 victory thanks in large part to a gem thrown by starting pitcher Cameron Flukey, holding ECU scoreless for all of his seven innings on the mound. 

About Reice Shipley

Reice Shipley is a staff writer for Comeback Media that graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Sports Media. He previously worked at Barrett Sports Media and is a fan of all things Syracuse sports.

View all posts by Reice Shipley