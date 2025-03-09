Photo Credit: ESPN+

Saturday’s college baseball matchup between the No. 24 ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Eastern Carolina Pirates was largely one-sided in favor of the Chanticleers. And this led to one Coastal fan deciding to prioritize her phone more than what has happening on the field, which was captured in perhaps the most hilarious way possible on the ESPN+ broadcast.

In the top of the third inning, Coastal held a 5-0 lead that they would never relinquish. As the broadcast began to show crowd shots in between pitches, two women were shown on their phones taking selfies, which ECU broadcasters Patrick Johnson and Mike Mullis pointed out on the broadcast.

“Selfie time for some Chanticleer fans,” said Johnson.

Then, one of the fans turned their attention from taking selfies focused on the face and pointed the camera…. Well, at her butt, which invoked a pretty hilarious reaction from Johnson and Mullis on the call.

“Okay, obviously her glasses are not reading glasses because she had them down there,” added Johnson.

“Interesting photo she took there,” added Mullis.

It was a brief break from the action on the field, but certainly a memorable one, as numerous viewers took to social media to share their reaction to both the “butt selfie” and the commentary that followed it.

