Dr. Pepper is bringing back its Fansville ad campaign again this college football season, and a new face will be appearing in some of the ads.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has signed a NIL deal with Dr. Pepper, and will appear in the ad campaign, per Forbes.

Here’s the first ad, which is loaded with somewhat timely references.

Last season, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was featured in the Fansville ads.

I appreciated Young’s appearance in the first ad, playing himself in an ad for the “Fansville Foam Finger Warehouse.” That’s the kind of ridiculousness I want from these ads!

Anyway, keep an eye out for the various Fansville ads featuring Young throughout the regular season. For Dr. Pepper’s sake, I hope his play doesn’t tank this season so the company isn’t besieged by Alabama fans on social media.

