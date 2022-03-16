On Wednesday, CBS Sports and Turner Sports announced that West Virginia coach Bob Huggins and former South Carolina coach Frank Martin were joining the companies’ joint NCAA Tournament this week.

Both Huggins and Martin will work the NCAA Tournament from the Atlanta studio, with Martin in town for the first round and Huggins around for the second round.

Turner Sports and CBS Sports have added West Virginia University Head Coach Bob Huggins and veteran Division I Head Coach Frank Martin as guest studio analysts for coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship airing across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. Martin (Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18) and Huggins (Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20) will join the Atlanta studio team with host Nabil Karim and analysts Candace Parker, Seth Davis and Rex Chapman.

Martin was previously a part of the CBS/Turner NCAA Tournament studio coverage in 2018.

Bringing in current coaches as guest analysts is usually a smart move, as we see each year not just during the NCAA Tournament, but also with ESPN’s Film Room during the College Football Playoff. Here’s hoping Huggins and Martin bring the heat, and the other coaches brought in over the course of the Tournament do the same.