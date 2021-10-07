Lisa Byington was named the play-by-play voice of the Milwaukee Bucks a few weeks ago, continuing a trailblazing career.

One of the other barriers Byington has broken: becoming the first woman to call football on Big Ten Network in 2017. Today, the Big Ten and Big Ten Network announced the creation of the Lisa Byington Award, which will go to the most outstanding female student broadcaster on BTN’s Student U.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told announced the award’s creation on a video call with Byington herself, who was clearly moved by the news.

✅ 2-sport @NU_Sports athlete

✅ Accomplished @BigTen announcer

✅ 1st female NBA play-by-play voice (@Bucks) And now @LisaByington helps a new generation. The Lisa Byington Award honors the most outstanding female @BTNstudentU broadcaster working on BTN’s B1G+. #B1GMediaDays pic.twitter.com/DD5Dasscgz — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 7, 2021

More on the award from the Big Ten, including what the recipient will receive:

“Since day one at the Big Ten Network, Lisa’s work as a broadcaster and an ambassador for the Big Ten Conference has been outstanding,” said Big Ten Network President François McGillicuddy. “Along with her accomplishments and the relationships developed over nearly 15 years, this award will ensure Lisa’s impact is felt at our network and across the industry for years

to come.” The recipient of the Lisa Byington Award will receive a one-week professional immersion at the Big Ten Network studios in Chicago and will have the opportunity to work with BTN talent and producers to develop and record segments for a broadcast reel.

Byington is a worthy person to honor with an award like this. Student U is also one of the best things BTN does, too, so kudos all around here.

[Big Ten]