Following the defending national champion and East Region 1-seed Baylor Bears’ men’s basketball team’s 93-86 overtime loss to the eighth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday, Baylor head coach Scott Drew has signed on with Turner and CBS as a guest analyst. Drew will be appearing on Atlanta studio coverage for the Sweet 16 games on Thursday and Friday. The broadcasters announced that move Thursday afternoon:

CBS Sports and Turner Sports have added Baylor University Head Coach Scott Drew as a guest studio analyst for Regional Semifinal coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship airing across TBS and CBS. Drew will join the Atlanta studio team with host Ernie Johnson and analysts Candace Parker, Seth Davis and Rex Chapman. Drew led the Baylor men’s basketball team to their first National Championship in school history last year. Over the past 15 seasons, Drew has led Baylor to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, five Sweet 16 berths, three trips to the Elite Eight, the 2021 National Championship, the program’s first No. 1 national ranking in 2017, a Big 12 Conference-record 23-game winning streak in 2019-20, a five-week streak at No. 1 in 2020, and an entire season ranked in the nation’s top-3 in 2021. In 20 seasons coaching in Division I, Drew has posted a 417-233 record, going 397-222 at Baylor (2003-current) and 20-11 at Valparaiso (2002-03).

Drew already has some on-air history with Johnson, appearing on Turner’s The Steam Room video podcast with him and Charles Barkley last year:

It’s often useful to bring in some current coaches for their perspectives on teams they might have faced or planned for, and this is the latest addition along those lines. We’ll see how Drew does in this analyst role.

[Photo from Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports]