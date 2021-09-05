FoodNCAABy Sean Keeley on

College football season is back and with it come the tropes we all know and love. Seeing which mascot head Lee Corso might wear. Waiting for Gus Johnson to go crazy over an insane play. Watching FCS teams rip the heart out of FBS contenders who spent all summer hearing how good they were.

And of course, realizing that that one commercial you are already sick of is going to bore itself into your brain for the entire season and there is nothing you can do to escape its wrath while your favorite team marches towards a mid-tier bowl game and you await your inevitable demise.

Applebee’s, congrats, you are this year’s winner. The casual dining restaurant premiered their new commercial, which features people dancing on TikTok to Walker Hayes’ “Fancy,” a few weeks ago.

College football fans found out the hard way on Saturday that this thing was going to be in extremely heavy rotation during ad breaks and, well, they decided to voice their concerns on Twitter.

It should be noted that there are, in fact, four ads featuring the song in the campaign. So let that be a warning to college football fans everywhere that the pain is just beginning.

Also, just because we read this quote, now you have to read it as well…

“For years, my wife Laney and I have been regulars at Applebee’s for date night, and I’ve always wanted to write a song about it,” [Walker Hayes] said in a statement provided by the chain.

