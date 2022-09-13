For the second straight week, a college football game has cracked ten million viewers.

Alabama’s 20-19 win over Texas on Fox drew 10.595 million viewers, making it the most watched game of this young season. A week ago, Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame drew 10.531 million viewers on ABC.

As for the rest of Week 2, ESPN’s networks drew some pretty solid viewership. 4.457 million people watched Tennessee’s win over Pitt on ABC Saturday afternoon. In primetime on ESPN, 4.333 million watched Kentucky’s victory over Florida. In primetime on ABC, 2.961 million tuned in for USC’s win over Stanford.

Fox’s second broadcast game on Saturday, Washington State’s win over Wisconsin, drew 3.920 million viewers. NBC’s broadcast of Marshall’s upset win over Notre Dame picked up 2.479 million viewers. As for CBS, their one game this week was Air Force’s demolition of Colorado, which drew 808,000 viewers.

BYU’s win over Baylor on ESPN drew 2.372 million viewers in the late window, which is being touted as ESPN’s best late night window since 2016. On Friday, Louisville’s win over UCF drew 1.846 million viewers on ESPN2, dubbed as the best regular season audience for an ESPN2 game since 2017.

