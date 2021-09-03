ESPN’s College GameDay is still the undisputed flagship college football roadshow, but they’re certainly not the only Saturday preview show traveling this fall.

In addition to the Big Noon Kickoff crew, The Huddle on ACC Network will also be on campus this fall, with ESPN announcing the first round of dates yesterday.

The Huddle airs from 10 AM to noon EST every Saturday, previewing action from around the conference and focusing on the marquee matchup of the day. The games they’re traveling to in September and October make sense, with games including #3 Clemson, #10 North Carolina, and #9 Notre Dame.

The Huddle, with host Jordan Cornette and analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt, will be live from 10 a.m. – noon ET, and will have halftime and postgame coverage throughout the day from the following locations ahead of key ACC matchups this fall: Virginia at No. 10 North Carolina | Saturday, Sept. 18 | 7:30 p.m. ET | ACCN ACC Primetime Football Presented by GEICO

An ACC Coastal Division showdown and the “South’s Oldest Rivalry” will be showcased on September 18 in Chapel Hill with Virginia and North Carolina meeting for the 126th time in series history. The Tar Heels’ own a 64-57-4 mark against the Cavaliers all-time but Virginia has won the last four straight games, including last season’s 44-41 thriller in Charlottesville. Boston College at No. 3 Clemson | Saturday, Oct. 2 | TBA | ACCN ACCN will be on hand to celebrate Homecoming at Clemson as Dabo Swinney and the Tigers welcome second-year head coach Jeff Hafley and the Eagles to Death Valley for an Atlantic Division matchup on October 2. Last season, the Eagles nearly pulled off the upset before Clemson rallied in the second half to win 34-28. No. 9 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech | Saturday, Oct. 9 | TBA | ACCN The Hokies and Fighting Irish clash for the fourth time in the series’ history and second time at Lane Stadium on October 9. Virginia Tech is the second of five ACC opponents the Fighting Irish will face this season. Notre Dame topped Virginia Tech, 21-20, in the two teams’ last meeting on November 2, 2019.

This isn’t the entire slate, though; ESPN’s release notes that there are more dates to be announced. Presumably that will depend on the best matchups to visit, among other factors.

Obviously The Huddle isn’t competing with GameDay, but for fans of ACC teams there’s a chance to see more discussion and analysis here than on a more national program. And on-campus atmosphere for college football Saturdays is always a good addition to a broadcast.

