USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the 2026 Women’s College World Series complete, ESPN says Game 2 of the two-game championship series set a college softball viewership record.

Game 2 of the championship series between Texas Tech and Texas averaged 2.48 million viewers on ESPN and ESPNU on June 4. According to ESPN, that marks the most-watched college softball game ever.

Viewership peaked at 3 million, according to Sports Media Watch, up 16% from Game 2 between the same two schools last year (2.13 million).

The night before, Game 1 of the series averaged 1.9 million viewers. That wasn’t good enough to set a record, but it was still the third-most-watched WCWS Finals Game 1 ever.

Despite the touting, it is worth noting that Game 2 is likely not actually the most-watched college softball game ever, even if its recorded viewership says otherwise. In September 2025, Nielsen shifted to the new Big Data + Panel standard, which has generally boosted live sports viewership by 15%.

Game 2’s viewership was only 3% higher than Game 3 between the same schools last year (2.41 million panel viewers), the previous record holder. A 3% increase can easily be attributed to Big Data.

Even if the record comes with an asterisk, college softball is clearly having a bit of a moment. Game 3 of the 2025 championship series was the most-watched game since Game 3 of the 2007 series (2.33 million). Plus, the 2026 WCWS pre-finals were the most-watched on record, averaging 1.5 million viewers through 14 games, up 33% from last year.

Games 1 and 2 of Texas Tech-Alabama in the pre-finals both averaged 2 million viewers, making them the fourth- and third-most-watched non-finals WCWS games ever, respectively, according to ESPN.

The viewership highlights again the amazing deal ESPN got in 2024 with an eight-year extension of its NCAA championship rights, worth $115 million annually. The package includes the rights to the NIT, women’s basketball, softball, volleyball, gymnastics, baseball, and FCS football championships, among others.

With women’s basketball, volleyball, softball, and even baseball recording strong viewership in recent years, the NCAA likely left millions on the table by not splitting up those rights.