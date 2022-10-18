Tennessee’s upset win over Alabama in Week 7 on CBS is the new most-watched game of the 2022 college football season.

The game, airing in the 3:30 PM window, drew 11.557 million viewers, the third game this season to top the ten million viewer mark and the first on CBS. The other two were Alabama-Texas in Week 2 on Fox (10.60 million) and Notre Dame-Ohio State in Week 1 on ABC (10.53 million). Its reign at the top of the charts may not last long, with a tantalizing Ohio State-Penn State matchup in Week 9 on Fox and a monumental battle of the unbeatens in Week 10 when the Volunteers take on Georgia (a start time and network assignment has yet to be announced, but it’s clearly going to be a CBS game). Needless to say, the game was up from last week (Auburn-Georgia) and last year (Kentucky-Georgia).

Fox’s noon window drew the second-best viewership of the week, with 6.453 million tuning in for Penn State-Michigan. That’s up from both last week (Michigan-Indiana) and last year (Oklahoma State-Texas).

Only one other game over the rest of the weekend topped three million viewers: Clemson-Florida State in primetime averaged 3.197 million on ABC, with another 182,000 tuning in to the CFB Primetime broadcast with Pat McAfee and company on ESPN2. The total of 3.379 million viewers was up from Clemson-Boston College last week and slightly down from TCU-Oklahoma last year.

Going around the rest of the schedule, 2.351 million watched Iowa State-Texas at noon on ABC, down from last week and up from last year. ESPN drew 2.064 million at noon for Auburn-Ole Miss and 1.206 million tuned into ESPN2 at noon for Kansas-Oklahoma. The ESPN game was down from both last week and last year, while the ESPN2 game had no comparable game last week and was up from last year. Minnesota-Illinois averaged 619,000 on the Big Ten Network, up from last week and last year.

The mid-afternoon window was dominated by the SEC clash on CBS, helping sink the rest of the slate. Wisconsin-Michigan State averaged 2.452 million on Fox, down from last week with no comparable game last year. 2.136 million watched Oklahoma State-TCU on ABC, down from both last week and last year. Arkansas-BYU averaged 1.057 million on ESPN, down from last year with no comparable game last week. Just 392,000 watched Maryland-Indiana on ESPN2, down from a somewhat comparable game (5 PM ET kickoff) last week and down from last year.

Fox drew 2.742 million in primetime for USC-Utah, up from last week and last year. ESPN averaged 2.455 million for LSU-Florida, down from last year with no comparable game this year. NBC’s broadcast of Stanford-Notre Dame averaged 2.154 million viewers, down from last week with no comparable game last year. Nebraska-Purdue averaged 943,000 on BTN, up from both last week and last year.

[Data via ShowBuzz Daily, Sports Media Watch]