The SEC on CBS was once again the most-watched game of the college football weekend, the third straight week it has claimed the top spot.

Alabama’s win over Arkansas in the traditional 3:30 PM window drew 5.828 million viewers, good for the most-watched game on CBS this season and up over a million viewers from last year’s Ole Miss-Alabama game in the same timeslot.

CBS Sports Scores College Football’s Most-Watched Game of the Week for Third Consecutive Week: pic.twitter.com/EBeC5qIcec — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) October 4, 2022

The second most-watched game of the week game in primetime. 4.983 million viewers watched NC State-Clemson on ABC and ESPN2. The vast majority of the audience (4.732 million) watched the traditional ABC broadcast, with another 251,000 watching the inaugural CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show broadcast on ESPN2. That’s up from last week’s ABC primetime game, Ohio State’s win over Wisconsin, and last year’s Indiana-Penn State matchup.

Fox again took the noon window. Michigan-Indiana drew 4.198 million viewers. That’s down from both last week (Maryland-Michigan) and last year (Michigan-Wisconsin).

ESPN’s top two games of the weekend drew nearly identical viewership. 2.791 million watched Kentucky-Ole Miss at noon, and 2.787 million watched LSU-Auburn in primetime. The noon game was up from last week and down from last year, while the primetime number was down from both last week and last year. In between those two games, 1.615 million tuned in for Northwestern-Penn State, down from last week. There was no comparable game last year (ESPN aired games at 6 PM and 9 PM). Finally, 1.916 million were in the mood for some #Pac12AfterDark and Arizona State-USC, up from last week and down from a barely comparable game (9 PM start) last year.

ABC drew 2.468 million viewers for Oklahoma-TCU at noon, and 2.483 million for Wake Forest-Florida State at 3:30. Both were down from last week, while the early game was up from last year and the later game was down from last year.

Fox aired just one other game on Saturday, drawing 2.412 million for Oklahoma State-Baylor at 3:30. That’s up from last week and down from last year.

CBS also had an early game before the SEC, with an average audience of 1.132 million watching Navy-Air Force at noon. There was no comparable game either last week or last year.

FS1 drew 904,000 for Michigan State-Maryland at 3:30, 1.187 million for West Virginia-Texas in primetime, and 672,000 for Stanford-Oregon in the late night window. All were up from last week, while the first two were up from last year and the late game was even.

ESPN2 drew 829,000 at noon for Purdue-Minnesota, and 865,000 at 3:30 for Iowa State-Kansas. Both were up from last week and last year.

Big Ten Network, the one conference network whose numbers are Nielsen reported, averaged 573,000 at noon for Illinois-Wisconsin, 1.788 million at 3:30 for Rutgers-Ohio State, and and 1.143 million in primetime for Indiana-Nebraska. The noon game was down from last week and up from last year, the 3:30 game was up from both last week and last year, and the primetime game was up from last week and down from last year.

