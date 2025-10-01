Edit by Liam McGuire

NBC is maintaining its perfect record of avoiding blackouts during carriage disputes, at least for now.

With the network’s distribution agreement with YouTube TV set to expire on Tuesday night, NBC and the Google-owned pay TV service reached a short-term agreement to avoid a blackout on the platform. Typically, this type of agreement signals a willingness to reach a long-term deal without resorting to any disruption in service, though industry analysts have been less certain regarding this specific negotiation.

While NBC and YouTube TV are still squabbling over the normal sticking points, such as pricing and distribution, the two sides are also negotiating what could potentially become an industry standard practice on the issue of “ingestion.” YouTube is angling for the right to “ingest” Peacock content onto its platform so users can watch said content directly within the YouTube TV app, thereby collecting valuable customer data and improving the all-important metric of minutes spent on platform. How NBC and YouTube TV resolve that aspect of this deal may well shape how Disney handles its upcoming distribution negotiations with YouTube TV next month.

As for sports fans, the short-term agreement should be a welcome sign. It would seem to indicate that YouTube TV customers need not worry about missing any of NBC’s live sports programming this weekend, which includes Boise State-Notre Dame and Minnesota-Ohio State on Saturday, and a New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills Sunday Night Football game on Sunday. However, the exact length of the short-term agreement is unclear.

In addition to its ongoing carriage battle with NBC, YouTube TV is also locked in disputes with TelevisaUnivision, the Spanish-language television conglomerate, and Monumental Sports Network, the D.C.-area regional sports network that airs Wizards and Capitals games.