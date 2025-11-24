NBC’s 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics logo. (NBC.)

NBCUniversal’s cable spinoff Versant will officially launch in January, splitting channels like USA Network and CNBC into a separate, independent entity. The timing of the spin brought into question exactly how NBC would handle its upcoming Winter Olympics coverage in February.

In the past, NBC utilized its extensive portfolio of cable networks to air Olympic programming throughout all hours of the day, stocked with NBC Sports talent. Earlier this year, NBC announced its Winter Olympics coverage on cable would look “consistent” with that of previous years, despite those cable networks being owned by a different company.

It turns out, “consistent” will mean a lot of familiar faces of NBC Sports’ Olympic coverage. Awful Announcing has learned that Trenni Casey, Lindsay Czarniak, Carolyn Manno, George Savaricas, and Andrew Siciliano all return to host Olympic programming across USA Network and CNBC. Siciliano, as previously announced, will also serve as the host of Gold Zone, the popular whip-around show which is returning after its debut in Paris 2024.

CNBC will provide coverage on weekends as well as weekdays when it is not airing its normal business programming. USA Network will air 24/7 comprehensive coverage throughout the competition.

Coverage on USA Network and CNBC will begin on Thursday, Feb. 5, one day before the Opening Ceremony, as competitions for women’s hockey, mixed doubles curling, and the snowboard big air competition all get underway.

In addition to utilizing its former cable networks, NBC will also air live coverage of every single event on its streaming service, Peacock, as it has done the past several Olympics.

NBC will announce its full linear programming schedule at a later date.