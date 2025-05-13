Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

NBC isn’t done with the additions to their NBA broadcasting lineup, announcing the signing of Vince Carter as a studio analyst.

It’s been a busy couple weeks for the NBA on NBC as the network hypes the return of the property for the first time in two decades. And it’s a mix of old and new as the NBA on NBC will lean heavily into the nostalgia of the 1990s while also trying to mix in some more contemporary voices.

Earlier this week, NBC announced that the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan, would take on his first ever analyst role as a special contributor to their NBA coverage. While Jordan won’t be seen regularly, expect whenever he does show up to be must see television.

Another North Carolina legend will join MJ on the NBA on NBC team: Vince Carter. The 22-year veteran and 8-time All-Star will be a studio analyst working each week throughout the regular season and playoffs. NBC notes that he will be paired with fellow All-Star Carmelo Anthony in a brand-new studio team.

“I could not be more excited and appreciative to have the opportunity to be a part of the historic return of the NBA to NBC and now Peacock,” said Carter in the network press release. “I am truly looking forward to joining Melo in the studio and the rest of the broadcast team overall, as we embark on bringing NBA fans best-in-class coverage of the league they love.”

“Vince is one of the most explosive players in NBA history,” Executive Producer Sam Flood added. “His dynamic play on the court has translated seamlessly into his broadcasting career, where he will next be in the studio alongside Carmelo Anthony – a fellow Hall of Famer, perennial All-Star, and Olympic champion who’s also played with or against the stars of yesterday and today.”

While we know most of the NBA on NBC lineup from Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle on play-by-play to Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller as game analysts, the one position that hasn’t yet been announced is studio host. Maria Taylor would seem to be a logical choice given her key role on Football Night in America. Ahmed Fareed is another quality in-house candidate, especially given his work suddenly filling in for Mike Tirico at the Kentucky Derby. And who wouldn’t want to see Rebecca Lowe anchor NBA games? Who NBC does select, whether in-house or someone from the outside, remains to be seen.

Vince Carter moves to NBC after working at TNT and ESPN the last several years. He also previously worked with NBC during the 2020 Summer Olympics.