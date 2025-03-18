Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NBC will continue to be the television home for premier track & field events.

On Monday, the network announced a media rights extension with USA Track & Field (USATF) that will see the federation’s most prestigious events air on NBC and Peacock through 2028.

Per the announcement, Peacock will stream all linear content from USATF events, as well as additional digital-exclusive programming. The agreement covers the USATF Indoor and Outdoor Championships, as well as invitational events like the Prefontaine Classic and Millrose games. NBC’s USATF coverage will be additional to the network’s coverage of the 2028 U.S. Olympic Trials.

“Our partnership with NBC has been invaluable to USATF and the sport to elevate track and field on the global stage,” USATF CEO Max Siegel said in a release. “Over the years, NBC has consistently delivered world-class coverage which showcases the talent, dedication and passion that make our sport so special. Extending this partnership through 2028 will be key in deepening our connections with fans as we eagerly look ahead to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

In addition to this deal with USATF, NBC recently inked a deal to be the exclusive streaming partner of the new Grand Slam Track circuit founded by Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson. The CW will be Grand Slam Track’s linear television partner for its inaugural season.

NBC also airs the World Athletics Indoor and Outdoor Championships, World Athletics Relays, and World Cross Country Championships as part of its extensive portfolio of track & field properties.

The network recently extended its media rights agreement with the IOC through 2036, meaning NBC is likely to stay involved in Olympic sports outside of the quadrennial event for years to come.