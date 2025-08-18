Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Viewers of NBC’s current live sports portfolio on the cable networks USA and Golf Channel can expect broadcasts to look a touch different when those channels are spun off later this year.

According to multiple reports on Monday, both USA and Golf Channel will receive a minor rebrand when they become part of Versant, the new entity slated to hold most of NBC’s cable assets later this year. Both networks can expect logo changes to remove any peacock imagery, which will become exclusive to the assets remaining under the NBC umbrella post-spinoff. The news comes after reports that MSNBC, the cable news network set to join Versant, would be changing its name to MS NOW to clearly delineate its separation from NBC News.

While the Versant-owned networks might look different, viewers can expect the content of the networks to remain largely unchanged. Golf Channel will continue to carry its wide array of live golf programming and studio shows. USA will continue to air Premier League, NASCAR, and WWE Smackdown as normal. Both networks will be housed under a division of Versant called USA Sports.

Outside of the NBC umbrella, these channels might be able to lean into more of what makes them must-haves for sports fans. For one, they’ll be more nimble. In the current ownership structure, USA and Golf Channel are small fish in a big pond. If the networks want to do anything innovative and new, there’s likely several layers of approval necessary before something gets the go-ahead. At Versant, these channels will be critical to the company’s overall success, thus more resources and attention can hypothetically be dedicated to the programming.

What exactly that looks like remains to be seen. But while fans can be assured the core of these networks will remain the same, expect the newly-dubbed USA Sports channels to leverage its newfound freedom in ways to improve the broadcasts.