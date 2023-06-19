Paul Azinger
GolfNBCBy Michael Dixon on

The 2023 U.S. Open belonged to Wyndham Clark, who defeated a loaded field of contenders to win the first major of his career.

For the most part, Clark’s win was well-received by golf fans. Those golf fans, however, were left displeased with the broadcast of the final round, specifically from NBC’s lead analyst, Paul Azinger.

Azinger has been the primary analyst at the U.S. Open since 2016, holding the role for both Fox and now NBC. Azinger has been a broadcaster for a long time. And like all announcers, he’s had some hits and misses. Unfortunately, Sunday’s coverage fell largely in the latter category.

From calling the results too quickly to seemingly not believing in Clark’s chances to prevail, golf fans came away underwhelmed — at best — with Azinger’s analysis.

One of the more entertaining tweets of the day came from Justin Thomas, who was watching the final round with Max Homa. As both golfers missed the cut, they had been drinking wine, leading Thomas to suggest they pair go on Instagram Live to share their views of the event.

That was a well-received idea at the time. Perhaps golf fans can start a petition to have something like that as an alternative broadcast for 2024. Because in 2023, they were largely unsatisfied with the analysis they got.

About Michael Dixon

Michael is a writer and editor for The Comeback Media. Fan of most sports and a total nerd when it comes to sports history. Michael spent most of his life in the Bay Area, but lived in Arizona for 2 years and moved to Indiana in April, 2023.

Other loves include good tacos, pizza and obscure Seinfeld quotes.

Feel free to voice your agreements or disagreements. If you do so respectfully, Michael will gladly respond in kind.

Twitter: @mfdixon1985
Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com

View all posts by Michael Dixon