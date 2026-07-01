Credit: NBC

Despite a rain delay, the final round of the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship hit a 24-year high in its first year on NBC.

The Sunday final round averaged 4.2 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. That includes pre-rain delay action from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and post-rain delay coverage from 7:10 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Viewership peaked at 5.6 million viewers from 8:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., when leaders Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler played the 18th hole. The final round drew 3.52 million viewers on CBS last year.

According to Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal, the Travelers is the second-most-watched non-major of the year, behind the RBC Heritage (4.35 million).

The 4.2M figure is higher than the 4.0M figure for the Yankees-Red Sox game that aired after the golf. Also: Travelers is the second-most-watched non major/Players of the year in golf, only trailing the RBC Heritage (4.35M) — Josh Carpenter (@JoshACarpenter) June 30, 2026

The tournament has long aired on CBS, but was moved to NBC after the Sentry was canceled due to water issues in Maui. The cancellation of the Sentry, which was scheduled for NBC, resulted in the network only being scheduled to air two of the nine of the PGA Tour’s signature events over the course of the season. Changing the Travelers network balanced those numbers a bit more.

NBC, somewhat controversially, decided to stick with coverage of the Travelers following the rain delay despite being scheduled to air the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game at 7 p.m. ET.

But that decision appeared to be fruitful for NBC. The Travelers Championship outdrew Sunday Night Baseball, which averaged 4.0 million viewers, and provided a significant lead-in audience. The Sunday Night Baseball game was the most-watched regular-season baseball game since the MLB Field of Dreams game in 2021.

During the rain delay, NBC aired live rain-delayed coverage of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The final round of that tournament averaged 1.4 million viewers, which includes the regularly scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. window and the rain delay coverage. That is the most-watched final round since 2005.

A peak audience for the Women’s PGA Championship was not available, but it is likely to be significantly lower than the 5.6 million peak for the Travelers. That suggests NBC likely maximized viewership for both the Travelers and Sunday Night Baseball by sticking with golf to the end.

Viewership for the final-round playoff, which occurred Monday morning and was aired by Golf Channel, is not yet available.