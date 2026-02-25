Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After 17 years covering the NFL for NBC, it looks like Hall of Famer Tony Dungy will not return for next season.

According to a report by Andrew Marchand in The Athletic, Dungy is “likely out as a regular on Football Night in America” as NBC has plans to “revamp” the NFL pregame show for next season. Dungy was the subject of significant scrutiny during NBC’s Super Bowl pregame coverage when he refused to share if he had voted for Bill Belichick on his Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Last season, Awful Announcing wrote about how Football Night in America was in serious need of a refresh. In recent years, Dungy’s role has been part of a satellite studio alongside analyst Rodney Harrison and reporter Jac Collinsworth that is separate from the main panel in NBC Sports’ Stamford, CT, headquarters. The two separate panels has made for a disjointed viewing experience, especially given the condensed nature of the show compared to other pregame programs.

Per Marchand, letting go of Dungy “is one of the first decisions in what is anticipated to be a new-look show.” It seems the rest of the secondary panel could also be in danger. “The network may take the show fully on the road next season and slim down its large cast,” the report reads.

While Marchand characterizes Dungy’s firing as “likely,” no move has been finalized yet. There is a possibility that Dungy is awarded an “emeritus” role similar to what NBC has recently done with Bob Costas.

Contracts for “many” of the Football Night in America cast ended following the Super Bowl, per Marchand. The show currently consists of analysts Dungy, Harrison, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, and Chris Simms, alongside host Maria Taylor, Collinsworth, insider Mike Florio, fantasy expert Matthew Berry, and stats guru Steve Kornacki.

A ten-person cast would be unwieldy on any studio show, much less one that most fans are tuning into for a maximum of 15 or 20 minutes following the conclusion of the late-afternoon window.