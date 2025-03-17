Photo Credit: NBC

Coming into the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, there was doubt about whether they would be able to get the full round in given the ongoing storms ravaging the Southeast. And unfortunately for NBC, the network host of the tournament, Sunday’s broadcast didn’t exactly go to plan on several fronts.

In anticipation of the anticipated thunderstorms in the area, the PGA Tour opted to move the scheduled Round 4 tee times up and have players go out in threesomes instead of pairs. This resulted in the final pairing of J.J. Spaun, Bud Cauley, and Lucas Glover going out at 10:01 AM EST, which is about four hours earlier than originally anticipated.

While the decision to move up the tee times did avoid much of the inclement weather to come, it didn’t quite do enough to avoid a lengthy delay caused by the thunderstorms in the area. At 1:15 PM EST as the final group got to the 11th hole, horns signaled for a stop in action to protect the players from the thunderstorms around TPC Sawgrass.

Play was suspended at 1:15 p.m. due to inclement weather. Fans are encouraged to exit the premises for their safety. Further updates to come.#THEPLAYERS — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERS) March 16, 2025

Coincidentally, the delay came just as action began to heat up for one of the most popular players on tour, as Rory McIlroy had just taken the solo lead for the first time in the tournament prior to the horn sounding.

The final round of #THEPLAYERS is currently delayed due to weather in the area. pic.twitter.com/O8lXDcfNJH — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 16, 2025

What would then ensue was a four-hour long delay that resulted in NBC showing action from both the beginning of the round and earlier rounds to fill time in between weather updates.

Gates will reopen at 4:45 p.m. Play is set to resume at 5:15 p.m. All Sunday ticketed spectators may enter using their original ticket.#THEPLAYERS pic.twitter.com/UNr7AA8klO — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERS) March 16, 2025

By the time action returned, exactly four hours later at 5:15, NBC, unfortunately found themselves in a situation where the most action-packed portions of their final round would be squarely competing against the annual Selection Show for the 2025 NCAA Tournament on CBS.

The PGA Tour seemingly took every possible precaution that they could have to avoid this situation. So this isn’t exactly a result of any sort of error from NBC or the tour. But still, it’s never ideal for a network to have to compete against another popular event going on as NBC had to in this instance.

Not only did a portion of fans likely turn to the CBS Selection Show down the stretch of The Players Championship. But those who did remain tuned into The Players likely regretted that decision, considering there was no winner by the end of play on Sunday.

After a birdie on the Par 5 16th hole to tie Rory McIlroy for a share of first place at -12, both McIlroy and J.J. Spaun would go on to score par on the final two holes, forcing a three-hole aggregate playoff that there was no time for due to a lack of sunlight on the course.

More golf awaits tomorrow.@JJSpaun’s birdie putt on the 72nd hole comes out just short to force a playoff at @THEPLAYERS. pic.twitter.com/50rTalDgL6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 16, 2025

For golf fans, Monday’s playoff between Spaun and McIlroy will be appointment viewing. But clearly, NBC would have loved to have the tournament come to an end on Sunday afternoon, which has proven to be an ideal timeslot for golf, instead of a Monday morning finish.