The revival of College Bowl, hosted by Peyton and Cooper Manning, will be getting a second season.

Per Deadline, the NBC show will also have a new showrunner in Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! veteran Harry Friedman.

Both Mannings will be back for the second season, and will serve as executive producers along with their brother Eli. No premiere date was announced for season two, with casting still underway per a release from NBC.

If you’re not familiar with College Bowl, it’s essentially a tournament-based quiz show between college students, with tuition money up for grabs.

Capital One returns to award $1 million in life-changing scholarships, providing all the student competitors with tuition assistance for their participation. The winning team will take home a scholarship and claim victory as “Capital One College Bowl” champions. Last season the team from Columbia University beat out rivals from the University of Southern California to take the title. With a wide variety of subjects, teams must work together to test their knowledge in a five-round tournament. The top two schools advance to the final where they compete for the coveted Capital One College Bowl trophy.

The revival of College Bowl premiered last June, nearly 70 years after it initially debuted on the radio.

So, just in case you needed more of the Manning brothers in your life (or you were jonesing for new episodes of a game show to watch), you’ll soon have more College Bowl content to consumer.

