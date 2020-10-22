Another day, another NFL schedule shift. Ho hum.

On Thursday, the league announced that Week 7’s Bucs-Raiders game, originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football on NBC, would now air at 4 PM on Fox.

Fox’s originally scheduled 4 PM game, Seahawks-Cardinals, would be moved to Sunday Night Football. The league has said this schedule shift was made “out of an abundance of caution”

On Wednesday, the Raiders sent their entire starting offensive line home due to close contact with Trent Brown, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Those linemen are expected to be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday,

We currently have no idea what the distribution for Fox’s singleheader window on Sunday will look like after the move, but given that the network has a singleheader and this is the lone late game for Fox, it’s unlikely to affect the overall map all that much. Getting another Bucs game is a boon for Fox, but losing the Raiders matchup and replacing it with Seahawks-Cardinals is a net loss for NBC.

The big winners are the Tampa Bay and Los Angeles markets, though. Rays and Dodgers fans now won’t be torn between watching Game 5 of the World Series or Sunday Night Football (featuring one of Tampa Bay’s other teams and a team that built up a strong fanbase in LA from its years in Southern California).