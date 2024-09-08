Photo Credit: NBC

NBC’s broadcast of the matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers featured many appearances from rules analyst Terry McAulay. But one play in particular had McAulay calling out both the officials on the field and the Big Ten Command Center who handled the review.

A third-quarter pass from Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders to receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. would have been good for a key third-down conversion. But ultimately, it was called an incomplete pass on the field.

On the broadcast, Paul Burmeister, Colt McCoy, and McAulay were all convinced that the play would ultimately be overturned when it was reviewed.

“That’s pretty unbelievable,” said McCoy. “He knows he’s gonna get hit. He sees Jimy Horn streaking across the middle headed toward the sideline. Unbelievable catch and really an impressive throw there from Shedeur Sanders.”

“The two questions you would have are control and is the toe down? The control is there as we’ve seen and the foot is down as well,” added Burmeister.

“That’s the way I see it, Paul,” said McAulay. “And it does appear indisputable in this case.”

Burmeister later joked that he was happy all three were in agreement on this call. The only problem, however, is that the replay review center did not see things the same way they did, upholding the incomplete pass ruling.

All three were shocked at the ruling. But McAulay in particular voiced his frustrations with the call.

“Paul, this is just stunning,” said McAulay. “There is no question he gets the control with his hands with that toe down. And this is just a clear error in my mind from the Big Ten Command Center, wow.”

This call didn’t have all that much impact on the end result of this game. Nebraska had control of the game at the time of the call and went on to a 28-10 victory.

But regardless, McAulay is never afraid to call it how he sees it in his role as NBC’s rules analyst. And clearly, he wasn’t thrilled with the officials or the Big Ten Command Center on Saturday night.

