Credit: Telemundo Deportes

Telemundo is revising down Spanish-language viewership for the 2026 World Cup. There are conflicting reports on what exactly caused the change.

The viewership change affects all matches on Telemundo from Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, June 14. Telemundo’s published viewership includes television data measured by Nielsen, in addition to streaming measured by Adobe Analytics.

While using Nielsen is the industry standard for publicizing viewership, NBCUniversal (which owns both NBC and Telemundo) is the only major player that uses Adobe Analytics to measure its streaming viewership on Peacock.

Adobe Analytics has been used for all major NBC Sports events lately, with figures being reported for Big Ten college football games, Sunday Night Football, the NBA, and MLB.

The changes announced by Telemundo are significant, though there are differing reports on the exact reason for the change. An earlier report by Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal suggests the issue was with an internal streaming number. However, a Telemundo press release about the change cites revised Nielsen data.

Sources telling me there is a big adjustment coming to Telemundo’s FIFA World Cup numbers from the first 5 or 6 days of the tourney Would bring Telemundo numbers noticeably down Sources noted the error may not be with Nielsen, but rather something internal with streaming number — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) June 22, 2026

The Mexico-South Africa opener is the biggest loser of the change. The original Spanish-language number of 13.4 million was revised down by 3.3 million viewers to 10.1 million.

Telemundo originally reported a streaming TAD of 4.9 million in its initial release. That has been reduced to 4.4 million in this updated announcement, though that reduction would not account fully for the new number.

Sports Media Watch notes that Nielsen does use some first-party-data for its Big Data viewership numbers, which might explain why there are reductions to both Nielsen and Adobe Analytics viewership.

United States-Paraguay on June 12 saw a 2.5 million-viewer reduction from 9.5 million to 7 million. Netherlands-Japan and Ivory Coast-Ecuador also saw 2.4 million-viewer reductions.

The reductions soften the narrative slightly around the high World Cup viewership. While the original numbers resulted in three World Cup games surpassing 20 million viewers in the first four days, the revisions reduce that total to just one, United States-Paraguay.

But the story is still strong overall for Spanish-language viewership in 2026, even with the reductions. Mexico-South Africa remains the most-watched men’s World Cup game in Spanish-language history, and United States-Paraguay is the most-watched game featuring the USMNT in Spanish-language history.

Depending on how you look at this, the revisions could raise or lower confidence in NBC’s Adobe Analytics numbers. The revisions demonstrate a willingness to correct audience figures when necessary. On the other hand, the revisions could invite additional scrutiny of Adobe Analytics numbers that NBC has relied upon across other major properties, including the NBA, NFL, and college football.