Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States competes on the floor exercise during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles and her Team USA gymnastics teammates captured the gold medal Tuesday in the team final, and they helped propel NBC to a historic afternoon ratings performance.

According to an NBC Sports release, Tuesday’s live coverage of the women’s gymnastics team final, broadcast from 12:15-2:30 p.m. (ET), averaged 12.7 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, ranking it among NBC’s most-watched Olympic weekday day events in history. It’s important to note most of that fell outside the 2-5 p.m. (ET) “Paris Prime” window that’s more viewer-friendly.

Those are huge numbers, not just for gymnastics, or the Olympics, but for any sports event, especially in that weekday daytime slot.

Live coverage of women’s gymnastics final at Paris Olympics on Tuesday afternoon (12:15-2:30pm ET) averaged 12.7 million viewers on NBC/Peacock Beats out: 🔲 Every game of the 2024 NBA Finals

— Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) July 31, 2024

More comparisons to consider: The 2023 World Series averaged a record-low 9.1 million viewers while the gymnastics viewership ranked slightly behind the men’s NCAA Tournament championship game between UConn and Purdue, which averaged 14.8 million viewers. (The South Carolina-Iowa women’s national title game drew a record 18.9 million viewers.)

NBC posted a Total Audience Delivery of 34.7 million viewers Tuesday, with competition also including several U.S. medals in swimming and a bronze medal for the U.S. women’s rugby team.

To say the Paris Olympics are off to a smashing start for the network is an understatement. NBC averaged 32.4 million viewers for Saturday’s opening day of competition, an 83% increase for the Tokyo Olympics opening day in 2021.

