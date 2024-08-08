Credit: Unfiltered Waters

Rowdy Gaines has announced his retirement plans, but he has one more Olympics in him.

The legendary swimming analyst announced he will retire after the 2028 Summer Olympics, which will take place in Los Angeles.

“And yes, @la28games will be my last. … cause after 2028, I’m riding off into the sunset of full-time grandparent!” he posted.



It’s the perfect retirement spot for Gaines, given he rose to fame after winning three gold medals in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Gaines joined NBC in his analyst role for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. For someone who’s been doing this almost 30 years, he’s still infectiously enthusiastic about every event. He’s able to share technical insights about a sport many casual fans watch only once every four years.

Here’s a look at Gaines’ enthusiasm on full display during a Team USA win in a relay event at Paris.

Sit back, relax and enjoy five minutes and 55 seconds of pure Rowdy Gaines energy. 🗣️🎙️#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/JDehqrB31B — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2024



While fans will have plenty of opportunity to bid Gaines farewell in 2028, some got an early start this week.

“Here comes Lezak! Unbelievable at the end! He’s done it!”@RowdyGaines is the greatest broadcaster of all-time. Any sport. Been a privilege. https://t.co/Kqq8MK9gJr pic.twitter.com/c3JClVPK8y — James B. Terry (@terryjt1) August 8, 2024

Living legend. Americans needs to make 2028 special in the pool! https://t.co/Z4bFDhUQ7I — Perry Webster (@webster_perry) August 8, 2024

Going to miss Rowdy after the LA games but well deserved to enjoy retirement after that. He makes swimming extra special. https://t.co/5Tqw4Cbgom — 🇺🇸Go Team USA🇺🇸 (@GoldTeamBad) August 8, 2024

