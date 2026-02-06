Credit: © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Super Bowl LX is finally here. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch or listen to Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, plus NBC Sports, ESPN, Westwood Radio, and local radio broadcasting plans. (All times are Eastern).

Super Bowl LX | Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

New England Patriots (AFC No. 2 seed, 14-3, 3-0 postseason) vs. Seattle Seahawks (NFC No. 1 seed, 14-3, 2-0 postseason)

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, broadcast live on NBC and streamed exclusively on Peacock, with coverage also available via Telemundo, NFL+, and live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV. There is no altcast.

NBC Sports Super Bowl LX commentators

Super Bowl broadcasters

Game commentators: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Sideline reporters: Melissa Stark, Kaylee Hartung

Rules analyst: Terry McAulay

NBC Super Bowl LX Pregame Show commentators

Main Set: Maria Taylor, Jac Collinsworth, Noah Eagle, Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Rodney Harrison, and Devin McCourty

Contributors: Mike Florio, Chris Simms, Steve Kornacki, Matthew Berry, Kit Hoover

NBC Super Bowl Sunday programming schedule

Milan Cortina Winter Olympics (live): 7 a.m.

Road to the Super Bowl: Noon

Super Bowl LX Pregame Show: 1 p.m.

Super Bowl LX: 6:30 p.m.

NBC postgame show, 10 p.m. approx, including Lombardi Trophy presentation, game highlights, and analysis

Primetime in Milan: 10:45 p.m.

Telemundo Super Bowl LX commentators

Game commentators: Miguel Gurwitz and Rolando Cantú

Reporter: Diego Arrioja

Studio: Adriana Monsalve, Lindsay Casinelli, Jessica Carrillo, Carlos Adyan, Verónica Rodríguez, Pablo Mariño, Alejandro Berry, Sofía Vergara (special guest), Julio Vaqueiro

Telemundo Super Bowl Sunday programming schedule

Camino al Super Bowl pre-game show, 1 p.m.

Super Bowl LX 6:30 p.m.

Telemundo postgame show, 10:30 p.m. approx.

Musical Performances

Opening Ceremony: Green Day

National Anthem performed by Charlie Puth

‘America the Beautiful’ performed by Brandi Carlile

‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ performed by Coco Jones

Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performed by Bad Bunny

Super Bowl LX radio broadcasts

Westwood One Radio

English-language radio broadcast of Super Bowl LX on Westwood One Sports app, SiriusXM, NFL+, and via the NFL App.

Game commentators: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner

Sideline reporter: Laura Okmin

Rules analyst: Gene Steratore

Studio: Scott Graham and Ryan Harris

Westwood One Radio Super Bowl Sunday programming schedule

Super Bowl Preview with Scott Graham, Ross Tucker, and Kurt Warner: Noon

Super Bowl Insider with Scott Graham, Ryan Harris, and Ian Rapoport: 1 p.m.

Super Bowl Tailgate Show with Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr.: 2 p.m.

Super Sunday Pregame Show: 4:00 p.m.

Super Bowl LX Game Broadcast: 5:00 p.m.

Super Bowl LX: 6:30 p.m.

Entravision Radio

Spanish language radio broadcast of Super Bowl LX (availability here)

Game commentators: Ricardo Celis, Tony Nuñez

New England Patriots radio

The Patriots’ local English-language radio broadcast airs on 98.5 The Sports Hub and its affiliates, as well as on SiriusXM channel 821.

Broadcast: Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, Marc Cappello

Seattle Seahawks radio

The Seahawks’ local radio broadcast is on Seattle Sports 710AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, other affiliates, the Seahawks Mobile App, and SiriusXM 226.

English Broadcast: Steve Raible, Dave Wyman, and Jen Mueller (sideline reporter)

Super Bowl LX international broadcasts

ESPN Australia and New Zealand: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, and Lindsey Thiry

ESPN Brazil: Fernando Nardini, Paulo Antunes, and Conrado Giulietti

ESPN Latin America: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Ciro Procuna and John Sutcliffe