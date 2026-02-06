Super Bowl LX is finally here. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch or listen to Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, plus NBC Sports, ESPN, Westwood Radio, and local radio broadcasting plans. (All times are Eastern).
Super Bowl LX | Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
New England Patriots (AFC No. 2 seed, 14-3, 3-0 postseason) vs. Seattle Seahawks (NFC No. 1 seed, 14-3, 2-0 postseason)
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, broadcast live on NBC and streamed exclusively on Peacock, with coverage also available via Telemundo, NFL+, and live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV. There is no altcast.
NBC Sports Super Bowl LX commentators
Super Bowl broadcasters
Game commentators: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
Sideline reporters: Melissa Stark, Kaylee Hartung
Rules analyst: Terry McAulay
NBC Super Bowl LX Pregame Show commentators
Main Set: Maria Taylor, Jac Collinsworth, Noah Eagle, Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Rodney Harrison, and Devin McCourty
Contributors: Mike Florio, Chris Simms, Steve Kornacki, Matthew Berry, Kit Hoover
NBC Super Bowl Sunday programming schedule
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics (live): 7 a.m.
Road to the Super Bowl: Noon
Super Bowl LX Pregame Show: 1 p.m.
Super Bowl LX: 6:30 p.m.
NBC postgame show, 10 p.m. approx, including Lombardi Trophy presentation, game highlights, and analysis
Primetime in Milan: 10:45 p.m.
Telemundo Super Bowl LX commentators
Game commentators: Miguel Gurwitz and Rolando Cantú
Reporter: Diego Arrioja
Studio: Adriana Monsalve, Lindsay Casinelli, Jessica Carrillo, Carlos Adyan, Verónica Rodríguez, Pablo Mariño, Alejandro Berry, Sofía Vergara (special guest), Julio Vaqueiro
Telemundo Super Bowl Sunday programming schedule
Camino al Super Bowl pre-game show, 1 p.m.
Super Bowl LX 6:30 p.m.
Telemundo postgame show, 10:30 p.m. approx.
Musical Performances
Opening Ceremony: Green Day
National Anthem performed by Charlie Puth
‘America the Beautiful’ performed by Brandi Carlile
‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ performed by Coco Jones
Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performed by Bad Bunny
Super Bowl LX radio broadcasts
Westwood One Radio
English-language radio broadcast of Super Bowl LX on Westwood One Sports app, SiriusXM, NFL+, and via the NFL App.
Game commentators: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner
Sideline reporter: Laura Okmin
Rules analyst: Gene Steratore
Studio: Scott Graham and Ryan Harris
Westwood One Radio Super Bowl Sunday programming schedule
Super Bowl Preview with Scott Graham, Ross Tucker, and Kurt Warner: Noon
Super Bowl Insider with Scott Graham, Ryan Harris, and Ian Rapoport: 1 p.m.
Super Bowl Tailgate Show with Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr.: 2 p.m.
Super Sunday Pregame Show: 4:00 p.m.
Super Bowl LX Game Broadcast: 5:00 p.m.
Super Bowl LX: 6:30 p.m.
Entravision Radio
Spanish language radio broadcast of Super Bowl LX (availability here)
Game commentators: Ricardo Celis, Tony Nuñez
New England Patriots radio
The Patriots’ local English-language radio broadcast airs on 98.5 The Sports Hub and its affiliates, as well as on SiriusXM channel 821.
Broadcast: Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, Marc Cappello
Seattle Seahawks radio
The Seahawks’ local radio broadcast is on Seattle Sports 710AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, other affiliates, the Seahawks Mobile App, and SiriusXM 226.
English Broadcast: Steve Raible, Dave Wyman, and Jen Mueller (sideline reporter)
Super Bowl LX international broadcasts
ESPN Australia and New Zealand: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, and Lindsey Thiry
ESPN Brazil: Fernando Nardini, Paulo Antunes, and Conrado Giulietti
ESPN Latin America: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Ciro Procuna and John Sutcliffe
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.