Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

NBC’s MLB Sunday Leadoff package returns to action on Sunday, with the Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Minnesota Twins at 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

It’s the first Sunday Leadoff game of the season outside of Opening Day.

Matt Vasgersian will be on play-by-play alongside analysts Dexter Fowler and Justin Morneau, with Caroline Pineda reporting. The format pairs the play-by-play voice with analysts who have ties to the teams playing that week, the same model NBC used when it originated the Sunday Leadoff package on Peacock in 2022 and 2023, and the same one Jason Benetti uses for Sunday Night Baseball.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Debuts this Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock & NBCSN) with AL Champion Blue Jays at Twins pic.twitter.com/ZNCKYaXhsZ — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) April 28, 2026

Morneau, a native of New Westminster, British Columbia, spent nine seasons in Minnesota, won the 2006 AL MVP, and has been a Twins television analyst since retiring. Fowler, a 2016 World Series champion with the Cubs, joined NBC’s MLB studio coverage earlier this month after a broadcasting career that took him from Marquee Sports to a game analyst role on the original Sunday Leadoff package to MLB Network. He didn’t play for either club but is part of NBC’s broader analyst rotation for the season.

The Sunday Leadoff package is part of NBC’s broader three-year deal with MLB that brought Sunday Night Baseball back to the network for the first time since 2000. NBC let the original Leadoff deal expire after 2023, and Roku ran the package for $10 million annually — a third of what NBC originally paid — before NBC reclaimed it as part of the larger deal. The 18-game package creates a makeshift baseball doubleheader on most Sundays, with Peacock carrying the morning game before Sunday Night Baseball on NBC in primetime. All but one of the 18 games air exclusively on Peacock and NBCSN.