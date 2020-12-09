This past Sunday night, Steve Kornacki of NBC News appeared on Football Night in America and at halftime of Sunday Night Football to break down the NFL’s playoff possibilities. The segments were largely well received, and were a nice change of pace from the Very Serious Football Talk we often get during pregame and halftime shows.

On Wednesday, NBC Sports announced in their weekly Sunday Night Football primer that Kornacki would be returning to Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football in not just Week 14, but for the rest of the season to break down the NFL’s playoff possibilities.

In addition, Steve Kornacki, NBC News’ celebrated political correspondent, returns to FNIA for the remainder of the season to analyze NFL playoff probabilities from the Big Board following the conclusion of the afternoon games. He will also appear at halftime of SNF, including Steelers-Bills this week. Kornacki’s inaugural appearance last week was met with widespread acclaim.

Mike Tirico will be in the booth with Cris Collinsworth in Buffalo this week, with Al Michaels getting the week off.

I don’t really mind that NBC is going back to the Kornacki well again, but I think the gimmick could wear pretty thin over the rest of the season. But hey, at least it’s something different from the standard look at the current playoff picture followed by random praise of various teams and coaches for “doing a great job” or something along those lines.

[NBC Sports]