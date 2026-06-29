NBC chose to stay with the Travelers Championship after a weather delay over Yankees-Red Sox Sunday Night Baseball. Credit: NBC Credit: NBC
By Matt Clapp on

The Travelers Championship PGA Tour event experienced a weather delay for nearly 90 minutes in the final round on Sunday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT. The delay went right up to the 7:20 p.m. ET start time of Sunday Night Baseball between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, and NBC chose to stay with the Travelers Championship.

NBC showed the Women’s PGA Championship over pregame coverage of Sunday Night Baseball during the delay.

And when the Travelers Championship resumed play, the Yankees-Red Sox game was shown only on Peacock and NBCSN.

Naturally, this led to some confusion, mocking, and frustration from many baseball fans who expected to see the entirety of the Yankees-Red Sox Sunday Night Baseball game on NBC.

This is all while Sunday Night Baseball is in its first year with NBC after being televised on ESPN since 1990, and after it was moved to Peacock and NBCSN in favor of the NBA’s Sunday Night Basketball for several weeks.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions on social media to NBC’s decision:

And after all that, the Travelers Championship didn’t even conclude on Sunday night. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made a putt to force a playoff vs. Viktor Hovland that will happen on Monday at 9 a.m. ET.

 

NBC finally joined the Yankees-Red Sox Sunday Night Baseball game just ahead of 8:30 p.m. ET. And the first pitch Yankees fans on NBC was surely quite maddening, as the broadcast appeared mid-play as Boston’s Caleb Durbin hit a two-run single to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp