Credit: NBC

The Travelers Championship PGA Tour event experienced a weather delay for nearly 90 minutes in the final round on Sunday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT. The delay went right up to the 7:20 p.m. ET start time of Sunday Night Baseball between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, and NBC chose to stay with the Travelers Championship.

NBC showed the Women’s PGA Championship over pregame coverage of Sunday Night Baseball during the delay.

And when the Travelers Championship resumed play, the Yankees-Red Sox game was shown only on Peacock and NBCSN.

Yankees-Red Sox Sunday Night Baseball is on Peacock and NBCSN, while the Travelers Championship’s finish has been delayed on NBC after a weather delay. ⚾️⛳️📺 https://t.co/zand3cJRvW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 28, 2026

Very interesting programming decision on NBC tonight — Women’s PGA overrun, then PGA Tour overrun, with Yankees-Red Sox on Peacock and NBCSN. Not necessarily against it, but I imagine it will be unpopular. — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) June 28, 2026

NBC was airing the finish of the Women’s PGA Championship, but only as filler coverage while waiting for the Travelers to restart. So the women’s golf was not the reason Yankees-Red Sox was bumped, it would have aired on Golf Channel if the men’s tournament was not delayed. — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) June 28, 2026

Dan Hicks: “They think there’s about an hour of golf left.” That’s a full hour preemption of Yankees-Red Sox. — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) June 28, 2026

Naturally, this led to some confusion, mocking, and frustration from many baseball fans who expected to see the entirety of the Yankees-Red Sox Sunday Night Baseball game on NBC.

This is all while Sunday Night Baseball is in its first year with NBC after being televised on ESPN since 1990, and after it was moved to Peacock and NBCSN in favor of the NBA’s Sunday Night Basketball for several weeks.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions on social media to NBC’s decision:

NBC blowing off Yankees-Red Sox to air non-major golf tells you all you need to know about MLB. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 28, 2026

Yankees/Sox being preempted by NBC in favor of a non major PGA tournament shows how unserious they are about MLB as a product — Josh Gross (@josh3302) June 28, 2026

Wait where the heck is Yankees-Red Sox with Golf on NBC? — Shaun Morash (@ShaunMorash) June 28, 2026

What a brutal move by @NBCSports . A @PGATOUR event that won’t even be decided tonight. Just trying to drum up ratings for NBCSN for the few people who actually have it? #MLB https://t.co/jmZF4Bdx6N — Joe Agostinelli (@jagostinelli17) June 28, 2026

Once again NBC has disrupted Sunday night baseball,thus time for a golf outing on the National broadcast instead of Yanks/ Red Sox .Maybe by the 4th inning you will get to see Rodon verses Grey.Torture for Sunday night baseball fans. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) June 28, 2026

Was listening on radio for the first couple of innings, came home and threw on NBC only to find that they were showing golf instead of Red Sox-Yankees. RIVALRY! — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 28, 2026

And after all that, the Travelers Championship didn’t even conclude on Sunday night. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made a putt to force a playoff vs. Viktor Hovland that will happen on Monday at 9 a.m. ET.

Scottie Scheffler forced a Monday playoff, so the Travelers Championship didn’t even finish tonight on NBC.pic.twitter.com/utMlivggo7 https://t.co/gqTYVzvEHP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 29, 2026

NBC finally joined the Yankees-Red Sox Sunday Night Baseball game just ahead of 8:30 p.m. ET. And the first pitch Yankees fans on NBC was surely quite maddening, as the broadcast appeared mid-play as Boston’s Caleb Durbin hit a two-run single to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.