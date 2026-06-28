Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

NBC is exactly one week away from its most ambitious MLB production yet, and the network’s VP of production, Rob Hyland, laid out exactly how Star-Spangled Sunday is going to work.

The July 5 event — announced as part of NBC’s full 2026 MLB schedule back in January — will see all 15 MLB games air on Peacock, making it the first time in the sport’s history that every game on a single day will be available in one place. NBC will handle two games directly — Mets-Braves and Padres-Dodgers — while 10 others will be produced by local broadcast teams, three of which will air simultaneously in their home markets on Peacock.

Peacock will serve as the central hub for the entire day, offering a four-game tile viewing experience that lets subscribers watch multiple games simultaneously. There will be no home base studio show anchoring the day, but Hyland said NBC is building in as much consistency as possible across all 15 productions.

“There will be a lot of carry-over on this day as you are flipping from game to game,” Hyland said during a recent conference call with reporters.

The upper-left score bug that appears on NBC’s baseball coverage will appear on 14 of the 15 games, with the lone exception being NESN’s broadcast of Red Sox-Angels, which will use its own graphics package. Theme music will be consistent across all broadcasts, and NBC is designing the day to reward channel-flipping with a coherent, unified feel throughout.

Star-Spangled Sunday will be the biggest production undertaking, thus far, of NBC’s three-year, $200 million-per-year deal that brought baseball back to the network for the first time since 2000. The Mets-Phillies Sunday Night Baseball broadcast on June 21 drew 3 million viewers — the most-watched non-opener in the Sunday night slot since 2013 — and July 5 will test whether the network can sustain that energy across an entire day.