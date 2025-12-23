NBC’s 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics logo. (NBC.)

In less than 50 days, the sports world will descend on Italy for the Winter Olympics, and NBC is filling up quite a few airplanes to cover it.

On Tuesday, the network revealed its SportsDesk reporters for the upcoming Games in Milan-Cortina. Headlining the crew is Mary Carillo, who will be contributing coverage to her 14th Olympics on NBC and 17th Olympics overall. Carillo will be based in Milan, the site of figure skating, speed skating, short track, and ice hockey competitions, throughout the duration of the event. She’ll be joined by NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander (fifth Olympics), two-time Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech (first Olympics), Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon (third Olympics), and NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson (seventh Olympics).

In Cortina, NBC News NOW anchors Gadi Schwartz (fourth Olympics) and Savannah Sellers (second Olympics) will hold down the SportsDesk for competitions in alpine skiing, curling, bobsled, skeleton, and luge. NBC News correspondent Sam Brock (third Olympics) will report from Livigno, the site of the freestyle skiing and snowboarding competitions.

SportsDesk reporters tend to cover events on-site and contribute to features reporting throughout the Games. It’s the type of assignment that makes perfect sense for individuals with news sensibilities, hence why many of the people listed hail from NBC News.

The crossover between NBC Sports and NBC News talent displays just how collaborative an effort it is to cover an Olympics for NBC. To cover an event of this scale takes a lot of manpower, which NBC Sports alone would not have.

Last week, NBC revealed some of its other broadcast plans for the upcoming Olympics. Jac Collinsworth and Matt Iseman will officially rejoin Steve Hanson and Andrew Siciliano as hosts of the acclaimed Gold Zone whip-around show. In addition, U.S. figure skating champion Ashley Wagner will serve as an analyst for the program.

The Opening Ceremony for the Milan-Cortina Olympics is less than two months away, on Feb. 6, 2026.