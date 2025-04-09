Photo credit: CBS

Ian Eagle had to know that one day his son Noah would supplant him on the play-by-play food chain.

He might not have known how quickly Noah would go from being his progeny to his peer.

While Ian Eagle has affirmed himself as one of the best play-by-play announcers in sports, Noah has seemingly shot up the rankings in record time. At 28 years old, the younger Eagle has already become a top-tier announcer for NBC Sports, calling Big Ten Conference and NFL games. He’s also finding steady work as a play-by-play voice for the Tennis Channel, Brooklyn Nets, and NFL games airing on Nickelodeon and Netflix. He’ll be part of the NBA’s return to NBC as well.

“OOOOOOH! IT’S A GOLDEN DAGGER! CURRY! UNCONSCIOUS IN THE FOURTH!… EIGHT THREES FOR CURRY! HE HAS SENT THE FRENCH CROWD INTO A FRENZY THEY WILL NEVER FORGET!” – Noah Eagle with the Steph Curry/Team USA dagger call for NBC🇺🇸🏀🥇🎙️🔥🔥 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vkjd9gg6Mu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 10, 2024

So it’s no surprise, really, to see his name among the best in the business for the 2025 Sports Emmys Nominees for Personality/Play-by-Play.

Both Eagles are joined by ESPN/ABC’s Mike Breen, Fox Sports’ Joe Davis, and NBC/Peacock’s Mike Tirico.

That’s a tough crowd to pick from to crown one person the best of them all. Each one has had significant highlights throughout the last year.

This might be a “happy to be nominated” situation for Noah Eagle. However, if that is the case, his time to shine is probably way closer than anyone could have imagined, including his dad.

“There’s a conversation to be had about nepotism — yes, Noah Eagle absolutely got his foot in the door thanks to his father,” wrote Awful Announcing’s Sam Neumann in December. “But time and time again, he’s proven that he’s not just good at this — he’s really damn good.”