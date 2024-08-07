Snoop Dogg (left) talks with NBC Sports broadcaster Mike Tirico during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBC’s Gold Zone has been a standout success during the 2024 Paris Olympics, but it’s Snoop Dogg who has truly captured the nation’s attention. The iconic rapper has fully embraced his role as Team USA’s No. 1 fan, becoming an unexpected and beloved part of NBC’s coverage.

Snoop Dogg’s genuine enthusiasm, coupled with his unique personality, has brought a fresh and exciting energy to NBC’s coverage.

So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the network is keen to replicate his success

With the next Summer Olympics set to take place in Los Angeles, NBC appears eager to make this a permanent thing. Given Snoop Dogg‘s impressive performance at the Paris Olympics thus far, it’s hard to imagine the network wouldn’t pursue bringing him back.

In fact, when The Athletic asked if NBC Universal plans to invite Snoop Dogg to return for on-air work at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games and beyond, two key executives confirmed their interest to sports media insider Richard Deitsch.

“Snoop has done everything and beyond what we ever expected him to do here in the Paris Games,” NBC Sports president Rick Cordella told Deitsch. “He has been enthusiastic. He has been optimistic. I think we’d be really thrilled to have Snoop back in any capacity he would want to come back in.”

NBCUniversal Media Group chairman Mark Lazarus was even more direct, responding with a simple “Yes.”

And why not? Snoop Dogg learning Andrés Cantor’s famous goal call was one of the better moments of this year’s Olympics coverage. It’s just a short snippet of what his presence in Paris has been. Snoop Dogg is uniquely himself, and that resonates with viewers.

And in speaking with Deitsch, NBC Olympics executive producer Molly Solomon credits Snoop Dogg’s genuine passion for the Olympics and athletes as the catalyst for his increased on-air role.

There’s been more than a few highlights…

Solomon summed it up best when talking about Snoop Dogg’s genuine passion for the Olympics and athletes being the key to his success. Snoop Dogg’s presence in Paris has been a breath of fresh air, and with Milano-Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles 2028 on the horizon, it seems the legendary rapper’s Olympic journey is just beginning.

At least, NBC hopes that’s the case.

