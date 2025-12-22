Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Snoop Dogg is adding NBA analyst to his growing list of broadcasting roles.

The rapper will work the second half of Peacock’s Los Angeles Clippers-Golden State Warriors game on Jan. 5, calling the action courtside alongside Terry Gannon and Reggie Miller, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. He’ll attend pregame meetings and watch the first half before joining the broadcast.

It’s another step in NBC’s expanding partnership with Snoop, which started gaining momentum after his work at the 2024 Paris Olympics became one of the summer’s surprise broadcasting success stories. NBC brought him in as a roving correspondent for primetime coverage, banking on his viral Tokyo Olympics dressage commentary from Peacock to justify the gamble. The decision paid off, as his genuine enthusiasm and personality made him one of the most talked-about figures of the Games as NBC’s coverage saw a major ratings rebound.

NBC Olympics executive producer Molly Solomon told reporters in August that Snoop’s authentic passion for the Olympics and athletes drove his expanded role in Paris. NBC was so pleased with the results that they confirmed in September he’d return for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games, where he’ll reprise his role exploring the host region’s culture and landmarks while supporting Team USA athletes.

Gannon will also be part of NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage, serving as one of the hosts for the Opening Ceremonies broadcast alongside his regular NBA duties.

Before the Clippers-Warriors game, Snoop will appear on Netflix’s Christmas Day NFL coverage. He’s hosting “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party” during the Lions-Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, with performances from Lainey Wilson, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami.