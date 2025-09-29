Just as he was during 2024’s Summer Olympics in Paris, Snoop Dogg will be part of NBC’s coverage of the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

NBC announced the news on Sunday night.

Back by popular demand! Snoop Dogg is back for the 2026 #WinterOlympics on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/tGGMBZMYnp — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) September 29, 2025

In a release, NBC also detailed that Snoop Dogg’s role in the coverage will be similar to what it was for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Throughout the Winter Games, Snoop will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide the large U.S. primetime audience with his wintry take on what’s happening in northern Italy,” the NBC release said. “Similar to Paris, he’ll explore the region’s iconic landmarks and culture, attend Olympic competitions, and cheer alongside the athletes, their friends, and families. ‘Snoop’s Greatest Hits’ will be back. In the popular segment, Snoop joins Tirico on the primetime set to riff on the day’s biggest stories and most unforgettable moments with his unmistakable rhythm and style.”

The release also included a statement from Snoop Dogg.

“I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina,” he said. “The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and, as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I’ll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out).”

Shortly after the Paris Olympics, NBC made it known that Snoop Dogg would be welcome back. His presence at the 2024 Olympics was well-received by viewers, as well.