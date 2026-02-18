Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

If you wanted more Snoop Dogg during the Winter Olympics, NBC is delivering.

NBC announced on Tuesday night that Snoop Dogg, the network’s special correspondent covering the Winter Olympics, will be hosting his own alternate telecast on Wednesday afternoon during the United States’ quarterfinal hockey game against Sweden. Snoop’s altcast will stream live during the third period of Wednesday’s game on Peacock.

Opening face-off for the game will begin at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Snoop Dogg has been a fixture on NBC’s Olympic coverage from the Opening Ceremony, where he interviewed the Jamaican bobsled team, to the curling ice, where American skip Danny Casper taught the rapper how to sweep.

Snoop Dogg (Coach Snoop) at the Olympics is pretty great. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GLKCmhh2bw — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) February 12, 2026

It’s the second consecutive Olympics that Snoop Dogg has worked as a special correspondent for NBC. The network deploys him in all kinds of ways, but this will be the first Snoop-focused altcast for any sport. Choosing men’s hockey is a sensible move considering its familiarity to the average viewer compared to other Winter Olympic sports.

The Americans beat Latvia, Denmark, and Germany in the preliminary round, all by multiple scores, to reach the quarterfinal against Sweden. The Swedes went 2-1 during the preliminary round, beating Latvia in a qualification playoff to advance into the quarterfinals.