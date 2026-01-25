Credit: SNL

Saturday Night Live took a swing at spoofing an NFL broadcast on Saturday night. The sketch never found its footing.

The sketch cast James Austin Johnson as Joe Buck, Andrew Dismukes as Troy Aikman, and host Teyana Taylor as Lisa Salters during what was framed as a pregame segment for Denver’s AFC Championship Game matchup with New England. The setup hinged on Bo Nix’s ankle injury, which left Jarrett Stidham as the starter, while the central gag had the ESPN broadcast repeatedly hijacked by promotional reads for a fake Disney+ series, Quefs, billed as “the steamy new lesbian culinary drama” in which “these queer chefs have America gagged and gooped.”

SNL *attempts* to spoof the NFL on ESPN pic.twitter.com/KIdnqRuBeT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 25, 2026

Salters repeatedly wrote off the Broncos before the game even started, telling viewers Denver “had a great season and shouldn’t hold back their heads, just hold their heads high.” When Buck reminded her that the game hadn’t started yet, she responded, “I mean, come on. They ain’t got no quarterback.” Later, she interviewed someone she thought was a fan who turned out to be Stidham himself. “Congrats on a great season and better luck next year,” she told him. When he tried to say the Broncos could still win, she cut him off with “Yeah, but Jarrett, come on.”

From there, the sketch largely abandoned football altogether. It stretched past four minutes while cycling through increasingly elaborate Quefs reads, including a Talking Quefs after-show hosted by Renee Rapp and Trevor Noah, with Bo Nix inexplicably listed as a guest. The closing beat had Buck noting that the AFC Championship would air on CBS — not ESPN — before ESPN’s programming moved on to the “world cornhole quarterfinals.”

By the time it ended, sports media had already started tearing it apart.

This was painfully unfunny. https://t.co/59CIWs9kkC — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) January 25, 2026

Man this is tough to sit through 😬 https://t.co/ykUHJQAgMh — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 25, 2026

Swiiiing and a miss. Geese redeemed all. https://t.co/6pwPMA13Fp — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) January 25, 2026

This sketch bums me out. Because if somebody in that writers room genuinely followed football, this actually could’ve been funny. For example, since Broncos-Pats is on CBS, they left a lot of ripe material on the table with Tony Romo. #IDONTKNOWJIM https://t.co/3pYZ8JVJ4l — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamShow) January 25, 2026

If this made air, I would not want to see what got caught last night https://t.co/9qp603Cqea — Alex Sherman (@sherman4949) January 25, 2026

Neither look or sound a thing like Aikman or Buck and why did they even pick NFL on ESPN when the game is on CBS. Seems like the whole thing was just set up so whomever that is could do a bad Lisa Salters impression. Poorly thought out all the way around I guess. — Dan Florie (@dan_florie) January 25, 2026

I didn’t find this funny. Wanted to but didn’t think it was good. https://t.co/GwNvnIH5Gg — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 25, 2026

I know it’s comedy but I particularly didn’t like or get the Salters part. https://t.co/2Yx8fSaJVc — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 25, 2026

SNL skits can be funny but this is a tough watch. https://t.co/AB5zwGMSQy — Costa (@CincyPlzWin) January 25, 2026

This is not even remotely funny. — Marcus Blumberg (@MarcusBlumberg) January 25, 2026

The sketch had obvious problems. Johnson and Dismukes bore no resemblance to Buck or Aikman. SNL used ESPN’s Monday Night Football branding for a game that would air on CBS, which meant passing on Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, even though the latter has been a punching bag for weeks. Maybe SNL viewed Romo’s decline — and the general noise around CBS — as low-hanging fruit, but they also needed ESPN to make the Disney/Hulu promotional joke work. And once that decision was made, the show was stuck with Buck and Aikman impressions that never found a rhythm.

The “Quefs” promotional gag itself wasn’t a terrible idea. As a quick jab at Disney’s corporate sprawl and ESPN’s relentless cross-promotion, it might have landed. But stretched over four minutes — with no strong impressions or character work to carry it — the joke wore thin fast.

SNL has executed NFL sketches that work. This wasn’t one of them.