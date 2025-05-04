Photo credit: ‘Saturday Night Live’

Nobody had a worse week than Bill Belichick.

With headlines swirling about the University of North Carolina head football coach and his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, it felt inevitable that the couple would be spoofed on Saturday Night Live. And they were, just probably not in the way anyone expected.

John Mulaney, a former SNL writer and Weekend Update standout, beat them to the punch. During his opening monologue for Netflix’s Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, his show delivered a biting skit that lampooned the now-infamous CBS Sunday Morning interview featuring the 73-year-old coach and his much younger girlfriend.

But SNL didn’t go the obvious route.

The long-running NBC sketch show took a right turn, opting instead to mock the Belichick-Hudson saga through the lens of Donald Trump. In a cold open that saw the former president rattling off one of his many executive orders (he’s signed nearly 150 in his first 100 days), SNL used Trump as a vehicle to take aim at what many view as an uncomfortable May-December pairing.

Trump signs a new batch of executive orders pic.twitter.com/xDD1LKKYUA — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 4, 2025

“Sir, this order will make it socially acceptable for a man in his 70s to date a 24-year-old,” said Mikey Day, who portrays Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller.

“That’s right, we’re calling it the ‘Belichick Law,'” Trump (James Austin Johnson) said. “We’re going to make girlfriends young again, OK? Old men can now date far younger women. We like that; it’s hot. But in reverse, it’s quite disgusting, right? Very Dateline. You know?

“Have you seen Belichick’s girlfriend? She’s pretty hot, right?

The sketch took an even weirder turn when Day’s Miller called Belichick’s girlfriend a “beautiful creature,” prompting Trump to recoil in disgust.

“God, you’re creepy,” he said. “This is why we don’t hang out outside of work.”

Once your love life becomes the centerpiece of a Trump sketch, the damage in the court of public opinion is pretty much done.

Not that there was much left to salvage.

TMZ reported that Jordon Hudson interrupted Belichick’s CBS Sunday Morning interview multiple times, even storming off set during filming. Meanwhile, The Athletic reported that she was “instrumental” in blocking an HBO Hard Knocks series centered on UNC and has been identifying herself as the chief operating officer of “Belichick Productions,” a company with no known business filings.

Belichick attempted damage control this week, issuing a statement defending Hudson and claiming the interview was “selectively edited” to ignore their agreement to focus on his book. CBS swiftly denied that version of events. And while Belichick insists his relationship with Hudson is personal and professional, that’s done little to change the optics.

As Belichick promotes his book and preps for his first season in Chapel Hill, this probably won’t be the last time America’s most-talked-about couple at the moment ends up as SNL fodder.