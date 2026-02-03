Credit: NBC

It’s never too early to start planning for the Summer Olympics, at least for NBC.

Even though the upcoming Winter Olympics from Italy start in just a few days, NBC is already thinking ahead to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. And apparently, those plans will include fan-favorite sports anchor Scott Hanson.

According to a report by Richard Deitsch in Sports Business Journal, Hanson will return to host the popular Gold Zone whip-around show for the LA28 Olympics on NBC. The RedZone-style show debuted during the Paris games in 2024 and became an instant hit. Hanson, the longtime host of NFL RedZone, served as a primary host for Gold Zone in 2024 and is prepping to run it back for the Winter Olympics in the coming weeks.

Andrew Siciliano, Jac Collinsworth, and Matt Iseman will join Hanson in Italy, the same crew that handled hosting duties for Paris 2024. Former American figure skater Ashley Wagner will also contribute as an analyst.

“The success of Gold Zone was a team effort,” NBC’s SVP of Olympics Production Amy Rosenfeld told Sports Business Journal. “I think there’s a lot of ‘if it’s not broken don’t fix it’ feeling from Paris. That starts with bringing back the same hosts.”

It’s unclear if Siciliano, Collinsworth, and Iseman will all return for LA28, though it’d appear that if everything goes smoothly in Milan, they’ll be in pole position.

The whip-around concept in general is perfectly suited for the Olympics. There are so many events and so many sports happening concurrently that a fast-paced curated live show is appealing to the Olympic superfan and novice alike. Hardcore Olympic fans are able to keep up with everything all at once, while novices are able to sample a variety of sports.

And it seems, at least from NBC’s perspective, the show is here to stay.