The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers play a 2025 NBA preseason game on Peacock in the return of the NBA on NBC. Photo Credit: Peacock/NBC Photo Credit: Peacock/NBC
The NBA is officially back for NBC for the first time since 2002, with preseason action on Peacock launching the return on Tuesday.

The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers faced off on the NBC-operated streaming service, and Peacock viewers got their first taste of what the NBA on NBC broadcasts will look like.

Here’s a look at the Peacock scorebug in action:

As is always the case with scorebugs, the opinions vary. However, the Peacock scorebug is getting mostly positive reviews from NBA fans on social media.

The Sports TV News & Updates account on X showed off the latest scorebug compared to the past NBA on NBC scorebugs.

The NBA on NBC return has been a highly anticipated one, with NBA fans having fond memories of NBC broadcasts in the 1990s and early 2000s. There’s been a lot of pressure on NBC to deliver on the standard the network set 20-plus years ago. In the very early going, viewers are impressed with the broadcast presentation.

