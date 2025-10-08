Photo Credit: Peacock/NBC

The NBA is officially back for NBC for the first time since 2002, with preseason action on Peacock launching the return on Tuesday.

The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers faced off on the NBC-operated streaming service, and Peacock viewers got their first taste of what the NBA on NBC broadcasts will look like.

A look at the scorebug that NBC and Peacock will debut for the return of the NBA on the network. Thoughts? (H/T @fangsbites) pic.twitter.com/CT6yBX5jQs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 8, 2025

With NBC Sports streaming an NBA preseason game on Peacock tonight, we look at its scorebug and notice the activation in the background at midcourt, plus the bug with stats. When Dick Ebersol ran things, there was no constant scorebug on the NBA on NBC. h/t @sean_rohacik pic.twitter.com/W65R9v5zof — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) October 7, 2025

New look at the NBA scoreboard & visuals on NBC 🔥. pic.twitter.com/InuJRrPHOC — sᴀɴᴛᴀɴᴀ⁷✰ (@santanawrlld) October 8, 2025

Here’s a look at the Peacock scorebug in action:

Ayo Dosunmu… Chicago’s spark plug 🔥 12 PTS I 5-5 FGM I 2-2 3PM pic.twitter.com/rCsFOLOnZP — NBA (@NBA) October 8, 2025

As is always the case with scorebugs, the opinions vary. However, the Peacock scorebug is getting mostly positive reviews from NBA fans on social media.

The NBA Peacock scorebug might already be Top 3. pic.twitter.com/hO0L1NmRgK — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) October 8, 2025

the NBA on Peacock scorebug IS SO GOOD!!!! pic.twitter.com/Naa7uNuYHp — csb (@itsCSB__) October 7, 2025

Ignore the score … Thoughts on NBC’s new scorebug? This is their first game of the new era. Looks pretty solid to me. Periodically flashing stats on the bottom where fouls are, too. Nice touch. pic.twitter.com/8cxayWjQhn — Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls) October 7, 2025

Like it. Nice, clean, has timeouts and team fouls on it. Not too big. — Erik Williams (@Photosbyerik) October 8, 2025

The Sports TV News & Updates account on X showed off the latest scorebug compared to the past NBA on NBC scorebugs.

Every scorebug in the history of the NBA on NBC: pic.twitter.com/uDiSnp7Z6V — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) October 7, 2025

NBC’s current scorebugs for its team sports properties: pic.twitter.com/NpNCMcGQz4 — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) October 7, 2025

The NBA on NBC return has been a highly anticipated one, with NBA fans having fond memories of NBC broadcasts in the 1990s and early 2000s. There’s been a lot of pressure on NBC to deliver on the standard the network set 20-plus years ago. In the very early going, viewers are impressed with the broadcast presentation.