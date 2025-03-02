Photo Credit: NBC

Plenty of people have joked about or otherwise commented on the huge age difference between Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Saturday Night Live went there Saturday during its Weekend Update segment, finding a creative way to highlight the age gap between the 72-year-old Belichick and the 24-year-old Hudson.

Weekend Update co-host Michael Che gave this report: “Last week, a U.S. appeals court blocked a Biden-era student debt relief plan, which means the only way for young people to pay off their student loans is by dating Bill Belichick.”

As noted, Che is just the latest celebrity to publicly comment on and/or roast Belichick’s relationship with Hudson. Amazon Prime Video studio analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick joked about it last year. ESPN’s Kimberley Martin touted Belichick’s ability to recruit “youngins” in his new role as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Chris Russo and Mark Schlereth both questioned Belichick’s judgment.

Most memorably, Snoop Dogg joked about the relationship while hosting the recent NFL Honors show. The entertainer talked about how he’d been an NFL fan for a “long, long time.”

“I remember back when the Cowboys were good, I remember back when the Chiefs were bad, and I remember … Bill Belichick‘s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

“Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.” @SnoopDogg didn’t hold back in his opening monologue 😅 pic.twitter.com/xJ7Fh8isvX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025