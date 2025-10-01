Team USA’s Ben Griffin and Team Europe’s Rasmus Hojgaard on the 1st hole during the singles on the final day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mcdermid-Reuters via Imagn Images

With stiff competition from the NFL and the American team facing its biggest final day deficit in history, NBC’s viewership totals for Sunday’s final day of the Ryder Cup were worse than they’ve been in a long time for an event in the USA.

Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal shared the numbers on X.

“Ryder Cup: Sunday averaged 3.22M viewers on NBC with Europe’s big lead heading into the day,” Carpenter said. “Last U.S. Ryder Cup in 2021: 3.51M at Whistling Straits. Even with Big Data and NBC’s total audience delivery added, this is the least-viewed U.S. Ryder Cup Sunday going back to before 2000. Sunday peaked at 5.3M between 5-5:15pm.”

Carpenter later clarified, “Just for context: Nielsen’s panel-only number for Sunday was around 2.7 million viewers. So Big Data/NBC’s TAD added around half a million viewers to the final total.”

He also noted that while NBC’s Ryder Cup numbers were bad, Sky Sports had a great day on Sunday.

So, what’s the culprit? While the NFL certainly takes viewers away from golf, the Ryder Cup always finishes on Sunday during football season. The primary cause of this is almost certainly the 11.5-4.5 deficit the American team faced heading into the day. The greatest single-day comebacks in Ryder Cup history were the Americans in 1999 and the Europeans in 2012, which were both 10-6. So heading into the day, there certainly wasn’t much (if any doubt) that the Europeans would win.

The fact that the numbers got bigger as the day wore on, with the American team mounting a comeback that seemed plausible for a while, only adds to that. The viewership spike came shortly before Shane Lowry’s putt, which guaranteed nothing worse than a tie and retention for Europe.

“SHANE LOWRY HAS DONE IT, EUROPE PULLS OFF ONE OF THE BIGGEST UPSETS ON U.S. SOIL, RETAINS THE RYDER CUP!” -Dan Hicks on the call for Lowry’s Ryder Cup-retaining putt pic.twitter.com/RhgsWbncNk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2025

Since 2000, Europe has won eight Ryder Cups while the Americans have only won three times.

Europe has certainly held big leads going into Sunday of the Ryder Cup. Though since 2000, those have largely been at events held in Europe (10-6 in 2006, 2014 and 2018, 9.5-6.5 in 2010), where the American viewership numbers will naturally be comparatively low. The closest other example was 2004, which was an 11-5 lead. But that at least featured needle movers like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, who both played early that Sunday.

For NBC’s sake, let’s hope that the American team is at least in with a chance heading into Sunday’s play at Hazeltine in 2029. Otherwise, we may be looking at another low viewership total.