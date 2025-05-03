Photo Credit: NBC

The soundtrack to NBC’s NBA coverage of the 1990s is returning. NBC officially announced on Saturday that John Tesh’s “Roundball Rock” will return.

During NBC’s coverage of the Kentucky Derby on Sunday, the opening of “Roundball Rock” was heard on the bugle, leading into a commercial featuring NBA stars and other stars of NBC’s TV shows humming the familiar tune.

NBC with a “Roundball Rock” and NBA on NBC promo during the Kentucky Derby. 🏀📺🎶 pic.twitter.com/Pnd32gBdHt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 3, 2025

There had been heavy speculation that “Roundball Rock” would be part of the NBA on NBC package as soon as it was announced that the NBA would be returning to NBC for the 2025-26 season. But Tesh later detailed some complications in negotiations, though he remained consistent in expressing his desire to get a deal done.

Both Tesh and NBC Sports President Rick Cordella issued a statement expressing excitement in the official return.

“It’s a thrill to announce that Roundball Rock is coming home,” Cordella said in the release. “Roundball Rock is one of the greatest pieces of theme music in sports history. Hearing it immediately conjures images of NBC Sports’ coverage of one of the golden ages of the NBA, from Magic to Michael to Kobe and many others. It was a pleasure working with John Tesh to bring Roundball Rock back to NBC, and we’re equally excited to hear its debut on Peacock. We couldn’t imagine beginning our coverage any other way.”

“I’m truly honored to be back with my friends at NBC Sports,” Tesh also said in the release. “From our first meeting, Rick Cordella had a powerful vision for bringing Roundball Rock back to its one true home. Along with millions of other fans, I’ll be front row center for the epic launch in the fall.”