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Next Sunday, NBC will have a special guest in the Sunday Night Baseball booth to call a game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Roger Clemens will reportedly join NBC as a booth analyst for the June 28 rivalry game, joining Will Middlebrooks, who will represent the Red Sox in the booth, per a report by Austin Karp in Sports Business Journal. NBC has rotated new analysts into the Sunday Night Baseball booth alongside play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti each week, typically tapping one person with ties to each of the teams playing that evening. Bob Costas and Anthony Rizzo will hold down studio coverage for the game.

It’s not the first time Clemens has taken a spin behind the mic; the former Yankees pitcher joined the “KayRod” altcast on ESPN2 alongside Barry Bonds in 2022. He also served as a guest analyst on ESPN’s Opening Day coverage in 2023. This will mark Clemens’ first appearance on the main Sunday Night Baseball telecast.

NBC’s experiment with rotating booth analysts for Sunday Night Baseball has been met with mixed reviews so far. Securing a name like Clemens, who has made headlines recently as President Donald Trump lobbies for his inclusion in the Baseball Hall of Fame, certainly adds intrigue to what would otherwise be a run-of-the-mill regular-season game (albeit one between the two biggest rivals in the sport). On the other hand, the lack of consistency can lend itself to a disjointed feel in the booth that isn’t necessarily conducive to a polished broadcast.

It’s hard to fault NBC for securing Clemens, however, considering his stature in the sport.