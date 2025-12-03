Credit: © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / NBC Sports

Rodney Harrison froze on NBC’s Sunday Night Football pregame show, and the internet immediately assumed the worst.

During Football Night in America before the Broncos-Commanders game, Jac Collinsworth asked Harrison how Denver should attack Washington’s defense. Harrison started to answer, stopped mid-sentence, asked for the question again, then struggled through a disjointed response before apologizing repeatedly and cutting himself off.

“The best way to attack them… There’s a lot of stuff going on, I’m sorry,” Harrison said. “They don’t have a lot of discipline on the defensive side of the ball. That’s it. I’m sorry, guys.”

The clip spread quickly on social media, with fans expressing worry about what they’d just witnessed.

Is Rodney Harrison okay? pic.twitter.com/FDVytInkKL — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 1, 2025

Awful Announcing confirmed during the game that Harrison was fine and would appear on Peacock’s postgame show, which he did without incident.

There was some concern about NBC’s Rodney Harrison not appearing well during ‘Football Night in America’, the SNF pregame show. We are told he is fine and will appear postgame on Peacock. — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2025

Harrison explained the moment to MassLive on Monday. He’d watched his son Christian play safety for Cincinnati against TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday night, got three hours of sleep, then worked all day Sunday in Washington.

“I was exhausted working on a few hours of sleep watching my son play Saturday night,” Harrison said. “I had 3 hours of sleep on Sunday and had to work all day. I was suffering from exhaustion. But I’m good.”

Harrison has two sons playing Division I football — Christian at Cincinnati and RJ at Wofford — and spends his fall weekends traveling cross-country to catch their games before fulfilling his NBC commitments. It’s a taxing schedule, and Sunday night, it finally caught up with him on live TV.