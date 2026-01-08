NBC’s 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics logo. (NBC.)

We are now almost a month away from the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. And NBC has unveiled the full talent roster of the people who will host, report, and call the action in this year’s games.

The coverage will be led by host Mike Tirico once again, who will have the remarkable double duty of flying back and forth from Milan to San Francisco as he also will work the Super Bowl for NBC. The network has one of the most unique runs of any sports broadcaster as they will have the Super Bowl, All-Star Game, and Winter Olympics all happen in February.

A number of other familiar names also return from hosting to the popular Gold Zone whip-around coverage that debuted at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris to the individuals that will call all the sports from curling to figure skating.

Some highlights include Terry Gannon, Johnny Weir, and Tara Lipinski continuing their acclaimed work calling figure skating, Kenny Albert leading hockey coverage with Ed Olczyk, and the return of Snoop Dogg as a celebrity contributor.

Here is the full rundown from NBC Sports on who you will see calling the action from Milan Cortina for next month’s Winter Olympics. The stars note individuals who will be working remotely from NBC’s studios stateside.

AERIALS/MOGULS

Trace Worthington, Play-by-Play

Hannah Kearney, Analyst

Kaylee Hartung, Reporter (following Super Bowl)

Sam Brock, Reporter

ALPINE SKIING

Dan Hicks, Play-by-Play

Steve Porino, Analyst

Ted Ligety, Men’s Hill Analyst

Cara Banks, Reporter

Heather Cox, Reporter

Picabo Street, Women’s Hill Reporter

BIATHLON

Randy Moss, Play-by-Play*

Chad Salmela, Analyst*

Naoko Funayama, Reporter

BOBSLED/LUGE/SKELETON

Leigh Diffey, Play-by-Play

Erin Hamlin Hodge, Luge Analyst

John Morgan, Bobsled Analyst

Bree Schaaf, Skeleton/Bobsled Analyst

Britney Eurton, Reporter

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

Steve Schlanger, Play-by-Play*

Chad Salmela, Analyst*

Kikkan Randall, Analyst*

Nicole Auerbach, Reporter

CURLING

Jason Knapp, Play-by-Play*

Jim Kozimor, Play-by-Play*

Sloane Martin, Play-by-Play*

Kevin Martin, Analyst*

Tyler George, Analyst*

Jamie Sinclair, Analyst* Kira K. Dixon, Reporter

FIGURE SKATING

Terry Gannon, Play-by-Play

Bill Spaulding, Play-by-Play

Tara Lipinski, Analyst

Johnny Weir, Analyst

Andrea Joyce, Reporter

FREESTYLE/SNOWBOARDING

Todd Harris, Play-by-Play

Todd Richards, Snowboard Analyst

Tom Wallisch, Freestyle Analyst

Lindsey Jacobellis, Snowboard Cross Analyst

Tina Dixon, Reporter

HOCKEY

Kenny Albert, Play-by-Play

Brendan Burke, Play-by-Play*

Chris Vosters, Play-by-Play*

Eddie Olczyk, Men’s Analyst

Brian Boucher, Men’s Analyst

Anson Carter, Analyst*

T.J. Oshie, Analyst*

A.J. Mlezcko, Women’s Analyst

Jen Botterill, Women’s Analyst

Angela Ruggiero, Analyst

Kathryn Tappen, Reporter

SHORT TRACK

Ted Robinson, Play-by-Play*

Katherine Reutter-Adamek, Analyst*

Andrea Joyce, Reporter

SKI JUMPING

Paul Burmeister, Play-by-Play*

Johnny Spillane, Analyst*

Nicole Auerbach, Reporter

Naoko Funayama, Reporter

SKI MOUNTAINEERING

Chris Vosters, Play-by-Play*

Max Valverde, Analyst*

Heather Cox, Reporter

SPEED SKATING

Bill Spaulding, Play-by-Play

Joey Cheek, Analyst

Lewis Johnson, Reporter

HOSTS, CORRESPONDENTS, AND REPORTERS:

PRIMETIME HOST

Mike Tirico, NBC

DAYTIME HOST

Rebecca Lowe, NBC

Ahmed Fareed, NBC (opening weekend)

LATE NIGHT HOST

Maria Taylor, NBC (following Super Bowl)

OPENING WEEKEND LATE NIGHT HOST

Craig Melvin, NBC

OPENING CEREMONY

Savannah Guthrie, NBC

Terry Gannon, NBC

Shaun White, NBC

Mike Tirico, NBC (from northern California)

USA NETWORK AND CNBC HOSTS

Paul Burmeister, CNBC*

Trenni Casey, CNBC*

Lindsay Czarniak, USA Network*

Carolyn Manno, USA Network*

George Savaricas, USA Network*

Andrew Siciliano, USA Network*

GOLD ZONE

Scott Hanson, Host*

Andrew Siciliano, Host*

Matt Iseman, Host*

Jac Collinsworth, Host (following Super Bowl)*

Ashley Wagner, Analyst*

SPORTSDESK

Peter Alexander (Milan)

Sam Brock (Livigno)

Mary Carillo (Milan)

Ezra Frech (Milan)

Adam Rippon (Milan)

Gadi Schwartz (Cortina)

Savannah Sellers (Cortina)

Anne Thompson (Milan)

OLYMPIC CONTRIBUTORS

Snoop Dogg

Stanley Tucci

Scott Hamilton