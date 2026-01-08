We are now almost a month away from the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. And NBC has unveiled the full talent roster of the people who will host, report, and call the action in this year’s games.
The coverage will be led by host Mike Tirico once again, who will have the remarkable double duty of flying back and forth from Milan to San Francisco as he also will work the Super Bowl for NBC. The network has one of the most unique runs of any sports broadcaster as they will have the Super Bowl, All-Star Game, and Winter Olympics all happen in February.
A number of other familiar names also return from hosting to the popular Gold Zone whip-around coverage that debuted at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris to the individuals that will call all the sports from curling to figure skating.
Some highlights include Terry Gannon, Johnny Weir, and Tara Lipinski continuing their acclaimed work calling figure skating, Kenny Albert leading hockey coverage with Ed Olczyk, and the return of Snoop Dogg as a celebrity contributor.
Here is the full rundown from NBC Sports on who you will see calling the action from Milan Cortina for next month’s Winter Olympics. The stars note individuals who will be working remotely from NBC’s studios stateside.
AERIALS/MOGULS
Trace Worthington, Play-by-Play
Hannah Kearney, Analyst
Kaylee Hartung, Reporter (following Super Bowl)
Sam Brock, Reporter
ALPINE SKIING
Dan Hicks, Play-by-Play
Steve Porino, Analyst
Ted Ligety, Men’s Hill Analyst
Cara Banks, Reporter
Heather Cox, Reporter
Picabo Street, Women’s Hill Reporter
BIATHLON
Randy Moss, Play-by-Play*
Chad Salmela, Analyst*
Naoko Funayama, Reporter
BOBSLED/LUGE/SKELETON
Leigh Diffey, Play-by-Play
Erin Hamlin Hodge, Luge Analyst
John Morgan, Bobsled Analyst
Bree Schaaf, Skeleton/Bobsled Analyst
Britney Eurton, Reporter
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
Steve Schlanger, Play-by-Play*
Chad Salmela, Analyst*
Kikkan Randall, Analyst*
Nicole Auerbach, Reporter
CURLING
Jason Knapp, Play-by-Play*
Jim Kozimor, Play-by-Play*
Sloane Martin, Play-by-Play*
Kevin Martin, Analyst*
Tyler George, Analyst*
Jamie Sinclair, Analyst* Kira K. Dixon, Reporter
FIGURE SKATING
Terry Gannon, Play-by-Play
Bill Spaulding, Play-by-Play
Tara Lipinski, Analyst
Johnny Weir, Analyst
Andrea Joyce, Reporter
FREESTYLE/SNOWBOARDING
Todd Harris, Play-by-Play
Todd Richards, Snowboard Analyst
Tom Wallisch, Freestyle Analyst
Lindsey Jacobellis, Snowboard Cross Analyst
Tina Dixon, Reporter
HOCKEY
Kenny Albert, Play-by-Play
Brendan Burke, Play-by-Play*
Chris Vosters, Play-by-Play*
Eddie Olczyk, Men’s Analyst
Brian Boucher, Men’s Analyst
Anson Carter, Analyst*
T.J. Oshie, Analyst*
A.J. Mlezcko, Women’s Analyst
Jen Botterill, Women’s Analyst
Angela Ruggiero, Analyst
Kathryn Tappen, Reporter
SHORT TRACK
Ted Robinson, Play-by-Play*
Katherine Reutter-Adamek, Analyst*
Andrea Joyce, Reporter
SKI JUMPING
Paul Burmeister, Play-by-Play*
Johnny Spillane, Analyst*
Nicole Auerbach, Reporter
Naoko Funayama, Reporter
SKI MOUNTAINEERING
Chris Vosters, Play-by-Play*
Max Valverde, Analyst*
Heather Cox, Reporter
SPEED SKATING
Bill Spaulding, Play-by-Play
Joey Cheek, Analyst
Lewis Johnson, Reporter
HOSTS, CORRESPONDENTS, AND REPORTERS:
PRIMETIME HOST
Mike Tirico, NBC
DAYTIME HOST
Rebecca Lowe, NBC
Ahmed Fareed, NBC (opening weekend)
LATE NIGHT HOST
Maria Taylor, NBC (following Super Bowl)
OPENING WEEKEND LATE NIGHT HOST
Craig Melvin, NBC
OPENING CEREMONY
Savannah Guthrie, NBC
Terry Gannon, NBC
Shaun White, NBC
Mike Tirico, NBC (from northern California)
USA NETWORK AND CNBC HOSTS
Paul Burmeister, CNBC*
Trenni Casey, CNBC*
Lindsay Czarniak, USA Network*
Carolyn Manno, USA Network*
George Savaricas, USA Network*
Andrew Siciliano, USA Network*
GOLD ZONE
Scott Hanson, Host*
Andrew Siciliano, Host*
Matt Iseman, Host*
Jac Collinsworth, Host (following Super Bowl)*
Ashley Wagner, Analyst*
SPORTSDESK
Peter Alexander (Milan)
Sam Brock (Livigno)
Mary Carillo (Milan)
Ezra Frech (Milan)
Adam Rippon (Milan)
Gadi Schwartz (Cortina)
Savannah Sellers (Cortina)
Anne Thompson (Milan)
OLYMPIC CONTRIBUTORS
Snoop Dogg
Stanley Tucci
Scott Hamilton
About Matt Yoder