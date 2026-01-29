Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

NBC is taking its first steps to build out its Major League Baseball broadcasting roster and Anthony Rizzo is reportedly going to be one of the first names on the lineup card.

NBC is already bringing back Bob Costas for a hosting role after the legendary broadcaster retired from play-by-play duties. Clayton Kershaw is also slated for an analyst role, but only for limited appearances.

Needing to build their talent roster from scratch for the new-look Sunday Night Baseball package that begins this year, NBC appears to be following the same playbook that it has used for its NBA coverage by using popular players from recent years instead of moving towards broadcasting veterans who have been around for a long time.

Anthony Rizzo definitely fits that bill as he recently retired after a 14-year career in the big leagues. Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal reports that he will be a lead studio analyst for MLB action on NBC that includes Sunday nights, Opening Day, and some playoff games.

Although he finished his career with the New York Yankees, Rizzo is most well-known as the first baseman for the Chicago Cubs team that finally won the World Series in 2016. During that time he was a three-time All-Star for the team.

Rizzo was seen as the heart and soul of that championship team and one of the most likable players in baseball during his time as a player. Hopefully that personality translates to the studio where it looks like he will be one of the faces of NBC’s MLB renaissance.